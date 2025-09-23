Canadian Pop-Country Legend Anne Murray to Be Celebrated at Grand Ole Opry Tribute Featuring Trisha Yearwood, Martina McBride, & More

Canadian pop-country great Anne Murray will be saluted at a star-studded tribute concert at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on October 27. The show, dubbed “The Music of My Life: An All-Star Tribute to Anne Murray,” will feature performances by an impressive lineup of veteran country artists.

Among the many performers are Trisha Yearwood, Martina McBride, Kathy Mattea, Lorrie Morgan, Pam Tillis, k.d. lang, The Gatlin Brothers, and Collin Raye. The bill also includes Shenandoah, Natalie Grant, Michelle Wright, and Victoria Shaw. In addition, Brenda Lee and Randy Travis will make special appearances at the event.

Many of the performers and participants are Grand Ole Opry members, including Yearwood, McBride, Morgan, Tillis, The Gatlin Brothers, and Travis. Mattea will be inducted into the Opry on October 11.

Tickets for the tribute concert go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, September 24, at 10 a.m. CT. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased now. Visit AXS.com for more information.

More About Anne Murray

Murray, who turned 80 in June 2025, was the first solo Canadian female artist to have a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, with “Snowbird” in 1969.

She also scored several other major hits on the Hot 100, including the Kenny Loggins-penned “Danny’s Song” (1972, No. 7), a 1974 cover of The Beatles’ “You Won’t See Me” (No. 8), and the chart-topping 1978 ballad “You Needed Me.”

Murray was even more successful on the Billboard country charts, with nine No. 1 singles between the late 1970s and the mid-1980s. Here country chart-toppers included “I Just Fall In Love Again,” “Shadows in the Moonlight,” “Broken Hearted Me,” “Could I Have This Dance,” “A Little Good News,” and “Just Another Woman In Love.”

She became the first female artist to win the Album of the Year honor at the CMA Awards for her 1983 album, A Little Good News. Murray’s other achievements include four Grammys, a record 26 Juno Awards (Canada’s equivalent of the Grammys), three American Music Awards, and three CMA Awards. In March, she was presented with the Juno Awards’ prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award.

Earlier in September, Murray released a new compilation album called Here You Are. The 11-track collection featured rare, previously unreleased songs from her archives, spanning from 1978 through 1995.

Here You Are is available now on CD, as a vinyl LP, and via digital formats.

