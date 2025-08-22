Husband and Wife Country Music Legends Forced to Cancel Milestone Grand Ole Opry Show

Two country music legends are dealing with illness. Connie Smith was scheduled celebrate the 60th anniversary of her Grand Ole Opry induction with a performance on Aug. 20, but the show was postponed as she and her husband, Marty Stuart, were under the weather.

“Unfortunately, the special evening at the Grand Ole Opry planned for tomorrow night celebrating Connie Smith’s 60 years as an Opry member must be postponed,” a statement on Smith’s Instagram account read.

The social media post also included a statement from the Opry, which provided more details behind the postponement.

“Though we were so excited to celebrate 60 years of Grand Ole Opry membership with the great Connie Smith tomorrow night,” the Opry said, “Connie and her husband Marty Stuart must cancel their appearances on the show due to, as Marty said, ‘the unwelcome presence of COVID in our home.’”

“We will look forward to celebrating Connie’s 60th with her (and with Marty by her side) on a future date to be announced soon,” the Opry continued. “Marty will also be rescheduling his concert planned for this Saturday in Louisville… We love you, Connie and Marty!”

In addition to the couple, Mandy Barnett, John Conlee, and The Whites were slated to perform at the anniversary show. Dailey & Vincent, Sierra Ferrell The Isaacs, Old Crow Medicine Show, Riders in the Sky, and Vince Gill were also in the lineup.

Connie Smith’s Grand Ole Opry Induction

Unfortunately, the performance didn’t go on as planned. However, on the 60th anniversary of Smith’s Opry induction, she shared a throwback photo from that special day.

“60 years ago today on August 21, 1965, Connie Smith officially became a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry,” the caption read. “Congratulations, Connie!”

Prior to her Opry induction, Smith entered the country scene with her first single, “Once a Day,” in 1964. It reached the top of the charts. In doing so, the song became the first-ever debut single by a female country act to reach No. 1. The song spent eight weeks at the top and also was nominated for a GRAMMY.

Her debut album was also a chart-topper. She went on to have several Top 10 hits, including “I Can’t Remember,” “Nobody but a Fool,” and “Cincinnati, Ohio.”

Photo by Mickey Bernal/Getty Images