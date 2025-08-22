The Iconic Theme Song Lindsey Buckingham Wrote for the 1983 Classic, ‘National Lampoon’s Vacation’

After Fleetwood Mac released Mirage in 1982, and were on hiatus for five years. Lindsey Buckingham was commissioned to write a song by film director Harold Ramis that became an iconic road trip classic.



When the Griswolds set off on a family vacation, leaving their small town in Illinois for California, they had the perfect soundtrack along the way. In National Lampoon’s Vacation, directed by Ramis with a screenplay by John Hughes, Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo, and the kids, Audrey (Dana Barron) and Rusty (Anthony Michael Hall), set off on multiple misadventures en route to the Wally World theme park.



Playing over the opening credits of the film is Buckingham’s “Holiday Road.” Unlike the more cavernous songs Buckingham wrote for Fleetwood Mac, “Holiday Road” is filled with simple lyrics, with the chorus of “Holiday Road” playing on repeat.



I found out long ago

(Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)

It’s a long way down the Holiday Road

(Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)



Holiday Road

Holiday Road



Jack be nimble, Jack be quick

(Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)

Take a ride on a West Coast kick

(Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)



Holiday Road

Holiday Road

Holiday Road

Holiday Road

In the film, “Holiday Road” plays during the opening postcard-shot credits. “It was so fun to have ‘Holiday Road’ come to life,” said Buckingham. “Harold [Ramis] came down to the studio and we played it for him. And obviously, he was just thrilled right away. So it was a nice interaction, and he was such a great guy that we all kind of clicked. That was just a fun thing to be involved with.”



Buckingham wrote “Holiday Road” while Fleetwood Mac were on hiatus for several years after releasing the band’s 1982 album, Mirage. Buckingham had already released his solo debut, Law and Order (1981), with the hit “Trouble,” and follow-up, Go Insane, in 1984, but it was “Holiday Road” that became his most well-known song outside of Fleetwood Mac.



“That often happens when you’re doing something where you perceive that the stakes are quite low, when you’re doing something that’s outside of your basic wheelhouse,” said Buckingham of the unexpected popularity behind the song.

“Dancing Across the USA” and the Legacy of “Holiday Road” (1985-2015)

Buckingham bookended the National Lampoon’s Vacation soundtrack with another song, the closing “Dancin’ Across the USA.”



“Harold Ramis called me up and asked me if I would write a beginning and a second song to go over the credits, which was ‘Dancin’ Across the USA,’ my attempt at recreating the Mills Brothers,” recalled Buckingham, who released a live version of the song on his 2008 album Live at the Bass Performance. Hall.



“It’s one of those things, you almost want to say, ‘I don’t do that,’” added Buckingham. “It wasn’t part of my discipline. I wasn’t sure I could do it, but that was also freeing because he wanted me to try.”



“Holiday Road” was later used in the National Lampoon’s Vacation sequels, including National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985) and Vegas Vacation (1997). In 2015, the final installment, Vacation, featured Ed Helms (as grown-up Rusty) and his wife, Christina Applegate, who set off on a family vacation, and featured a more country-bent version of “Holiday Road” by Zac Brown Band.



In Buckingham’s music video for “Holiday Road,” there is no reference to the film. Instead, Buckingham is dressed in a suit and tie in a drab, prison-like office space, answering phones and drinking unnaturally blue liquid from the water cooler and Coca-Cola, before he escapes into the forest.

Photo: Fin Costello/Redferns/Getty Images