Husband-Wife Country Band Announces Hiatus, Drops Final Album: “Has Been Heavy on Both of Our Souls”

Meeting as teenagers, lead singer-guitarist Benjamin Tod and fiddle player Ashley Mae formed the Lost Dog Street Band in 2010. Over the last 14 years, the husband-wife duo have painstakingly built a following through crowdsourcing and self-publishing. In 2019, their album, Weight of a Trigger, reached No. 5 on Billboard’s Bluegrass Albums chart. Additionally, Tod has released several solo albums, veering more into honky-tonk territory with last year’s Shooting Star. In March 2025, he began teasing a follow-up. Now, it appears Tod will have ample time for a solo career as the Lost Dog Street Band ceases to exist.

The Lost Dog Street Band Is Going on Hiatus Indefinitely

Sitting side-by-side on their front porch, Benjamin Tod and wife Ashley Mae announced that their latest album, Live From A Mile High, would drop at midnight. And unfortunately, this is the last we’ll hear from the Lost Dog Street Band for the foreseeable future.

“We’re having a baby!” exclaimed Ashley Mae, producing ultrasound pictures in a video posted to Instagram Thursday (Aug. 28.)

The couple did not disclose a gender or due date for the child, their first. However, both appeared over the moon at the prospect of parenthood.

“It’s been in the works for a long time,” Tod disclosed. “It’s something that has been heavy on both of our souls the past few years, and it’s a dream come true. We’re very, very thankful and blessed.”

Don’t fret, however — we certainly haven’t seen the last of Benjamin Tod. While Ashley Mae keeps “the home fires burning,” her husband will begin performing in 2026 under Benjamin Tod and the Inline 6 “with a hotter-than-piss honky tonk crew.”

Their Live Album Is Out

After delivering some earth-shattering career news, Benjamin Tod again took to social media to celebrate the Lost Dog Street Band. The group recorded their first live album, Live From a Mile High, in October 2024 at Denver’s Ogden Theatre.

Admittedly, it didn’t get off to a great start. “Tensions were high and we all knew the expectation to deliver,” Tod wrote. “Somehow, the performance, the crowd and everyone’s nerves came together at the right moment and I am proud of what was captured that night.”

He continued, “This group will all probably never be on stage together again and I want to thank all of them for making that year so incredibly special. You never know you’re in the good times until they’re gone, and Lord Almighty, what a time we had together.”

Featured image by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images