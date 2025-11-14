I Bet You Don’t Remember These 3 Forgotten and Lost Songs From 1984

If you were young in the 1980s, or maybe if you’re just a fan of music from that decade, you know all too well that the mid-1980s boasted some seriously good hit music. And yet, a lot of successful songs from that era, particularly in 1984, have been somewhat forgotten by mainstream consciousness. Let’s refresh your memory, shall we? Here are three forgotten songs from 1984 that you definitely should remember.

“Magic” by The Cars

Remember this new wave hit with a touch of rock and power pop? This jam from The Cars was a big hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart back in 1984, where it peaked at No. 12 on the coveted chart. “Magic” also topped the Mainstream Rock chart in the US. Sadly, I don’t hear this song that often nowadays, and it seems like the follow-up single “Drive” has enjoyed more longevity than this jam. I don’t think that’s particularly fair, as “Magic” is a great song.

“Breakdance” by Irene Cara

I bet you don’t remember this post-disco synthy jam from 1984. “Breakdance” by Irene Cara was really a collaborative effort between the talented singer and Italian producer Giorgio Moroder. And what a match made in heaven that was. “Breakdance” made it all the way to No. 8 on the Hot 100 chart in 1984, and it also did well across several different US charts as well as other countries. Cara’s previous hit, the 1983 song “Flashdance… What A Feeling”, overshadowed the potential that “Breakdance” had in a way, and I definitely hear the former more than the latter today. I think “Breakdance” deserves more love, honestly.

“State Of Shock” by The Jacksons feat. Mick Jagger

Remember when The Jackson 5, rebranded as The Jacksons, collaborated with The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger? No? Well, you’re not alone there. If I hadn’t researched songs for this list, I would have never heard of this collaboration, and I definitely don’t think I’ve heard it on the radio before.

“State Of Shock” by The Jacksons and Mick Jagger makes it to our list of somewhat forgotten songs from 1984, and that’s a real shame. This disco-rock song is really a lot of fun, and I can certainly see why it did so well back in the day. You might remember the version that featured Queen’s Freddie Mercury instead of Jagger, too. “State Of Shock” peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100 in 1984.

Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images