4 Forgotten Country Songs From 1980 That Are Worth Keeping On Repeat

The 1980s were a pivotal time in country music. Some of the biggest classics in country music were released in the 1980s. In 1980, songs like George Jones’s “He Stopped Loving Her Today” and Johnny Lee’s “Lookin’ For Love” were among those that were lauded as true country classics, songs that came out at the turn of the decade.

Videos by American Songwriter

Although true, there are other songs released in 1980 that might be forgotten. Still, they are worth keeping on repeat today, including these four country music hits.

“I’d Love To Lay You Down” by Conway Twitty

Conway Twitty includes “I’d Love To Lay You Down” on his Heart & Soul album. Written by Johnny MacRae, the sexy song begins with, “There’s a lot of ways of saying what I wanna say to you / There’s songs and poems and promises and dreams that might come true / But I won’t talk of starry skies or moonlight on the ground / I’ll come right out and tell you, I’d just love to lay you down.”

Although the song became a No. 1 hit for Twitty, it wasn’t written with him in mind. Instead, according to Classic Country Music Stories, the song was written for Johnny Duncan. Duncan feared the song was too suggestive and passed on it, with MacRae then giving it to Twitty.

“Starting Over” by Tammy Wynette

Tammy Wynette includes “Starting Over” on her Only Lonely Sometimes album. Written by Bob McDill, the sad song is about a woman who finds herself starting over, over and over again.

In “Starting Over”, Wynette sings, “Knowing that the phone won’t ring / Back to being lonely me / Funny how I seem to be / Always starting over / Foolish me, I never meant / Almost heal then break again / Looking at how I’ve always been, starting over.”

Although not as well-known as some of Wynette’s other songs, like “Stand By Your Man” and “D-I-V-O-R-C-E”, “Starting Over” is still a country music classic.

“It’s Like We Never Said Goodbye” by Crystal Gayle

Crystal Gayle’s “It’s Like We Never Said Goodbye” is written by Roger Greenaway and Geoff Stephens. On her Miss The Mississippi album, “It’s Like We Never Said Goodbye” celebrates the joy of a rekindled relationship.

“It’s Like We Never Said Goodbye” says, “Its we like never said goodbye, love / We’re both a little shy, love / But you sure remember how to make me smile / A different bed, a different ceiling / But still that same old feeling / As I hold you close I almost want to cry / ‘Cause it feels just like we never said goodbye.”

“Tennessee River” by Alabama

“Tennessee River” is Alabama’s third single, and first No. 1 hit. Written by Alabama’s lead singer, Randy Owen, the picturesque lyric says, “Oh, Tennessee River and a mountain man / We get together anytime we can / Oh, Tennessee River and a mountain man / We play together in Mother Nature’s band.”

Alabama went on to have a lengthy string of No. 1 hits after “Tennessee River”. Their follow-up chart-topping singles include “Why Lady Why”, “Feels So Right”, “Love In The First Degree”, and more. But “Tennessee River” is a classic Alabama song, and one that every country music fan could likely listen to again and again.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns