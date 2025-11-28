I Bet You Still Love These 3 Male Artists Who Hit No. 1 in 1991

While pop stars from the 60s, 70s, and 80s aren’t exactly in the limelight these days, there are artists who made waves in the 1990s who are still in our lives today. Even though 1991 was nearly 35 years ago, there are artists from the era we still see on the regular.

And that’s just what we wanted to explore below. We wanted to dive into the year 1991 and take a look at three familiar male artists who hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Indeed, these are three male artists who hit No. 1 in 1991 who you still love today.

“(Everything I Do) I Do It for You” by Bryan Adams from ‘Robin Hood’ (1991)

While the Kevin Costner-led movie, Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves, had its proponents and detractors in the early 90s, one thing most people could agree on was the power of the film’s main song, “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You” by Bryan Adams. The romantic, loving tune was a big part of the movie, and it was a major part of popular culture in 1991. No wonder it hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 at the beginning of the decade.

“Good Vibrations” by Marky Mark from ‘Music For The People’ (1991)

Marky Mark had a smash hit on his hands with this rambunctious number. Featuring an iconic chorus that you can still hear ringing in your ears today, the rapper (who would later become a big box office draw as Mark Wahlberg) earned the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for the song that got lots of people dancing, sweating, and feeling those good, percussive vibrations.

“Black Or White” by Michael Jackson from ‘Dangerous’ (1991)

Michael Jackson—ever heard of him? Kidding…of course you have. The pop star earned hit after hit after hit in the 80s with songs like “Bad”, “Dirty Diana”, and “Thriller”. But in the 90s, he kept that same streak alive, garnering another No. 1 track for his unifying pop song, “Black Or White”. The King of Pop was just that—dominant in the decade.

Featured Image by Chris Walter/WireImage