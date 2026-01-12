I Blindly Ranked These 5 No. 1 Songs From 1975, and Failed Terribly

The mid-1970s were quite an era for pop music, and quite a few big songs made it to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1975, specifically. Judging from the songs I know made it to No. 1 that very year, I’m going to attempt to blindly rank what I believe are the Top 5 of the year for 1975, based on Billboard’s Year-End Hot 100 Singles list. Let’s see how well I did, shall we?

5. “Thank God I’m A Country Boy” by John Denver

There’s a lot to love about the country tune “Thank God I’m A Country Boy” by John Denver, even if you only really know Denver from “Take Me Home, Country Roads”. This track from one of America’s most beloved country and folk stars was a No. 1 hit across the board, from the Billboard Hot 100 to the Canadian charts. I’ll be surprised if it isn’t in the Top 5 ranking for the year.

4. “Love Will Keep Us Together” by Captain & Tennille

This soft rock classic was originally penned by Neil Sedaka, but Captain & Tennille’s version of the song was a massive hit. This song was everywhere in 1975, so there’s definitely a big chance that it’ll actually be in the final Top 5 for the year. “Love Will Keep Us Together” scored a Grammy nom, after all.

3. “Rhinestone Cowboy” by Glen Campbell

This symphonic pop jam with a shameless country flair wasn’t what anyone out of Nashville was expecting. Campbell set the tone for crossover hits to come with “Rhinestone Cowboy”, a massive hit that would become his signature song. It’s Glen Campbell at his most country and also his poppiest. Sounds like a Top 5 shoo-in to me.

2. “Fame” by David Bowie

The funky delight “Fame” by David Bowie dropped in June 1975, and it was Bowie’s first No. 1 single on the Hot 100. This is one of David Bowie’s best songs and one of the most memorable singles from his glittering 1970s era, so it absolutely will be in the Top 5.

1. “Philadelphia Freedom” by Elton John

I mean, it’s Elton John. How could “Philadelphia Freedom” not be the No. 1 Hot 100 song of the year? This classic Philly soul hit with a touch of disco was one of many No. 1 hits for John during the 1970s, and this single remains an anthem for Philly kids today.

So, What Was the Actual Ranking of No. 1 Songs in 1975?

Well, I definitely failed miserably. Here’s the correct ranking, based on Billboard’s Year-End Hot 100 Singles list for 1975:

“Love Will Keep Us Together” by Captain & Tennille “Rhinestone Cowboy” by Glen Campbell “Philadelphia Freedom” by Elton John “Before The Next Teardrop Falls” by Freddy Fender “My Eyes Adored You” by Frankie Valli

I must say, I’m surprised “Thank God I’m A Country Boy” by John Denver and David Bowie’s “Fame” didn’t make it to the Top 5. I need to work on my game. Better luck next time, I guess!

Photo by Allan Tannenbaum/Getty Images