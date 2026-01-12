John Mayer Mourns the Death of His Friend and Late Music Legend: “Thanks for Letting Me Ride Alongside You”

John Mayer is remembering a late legend. After Bob Weir died, Mayer took to Instagram to pay tribute to the Grateful Dead co-founder.

Videos by American Songwriter

Alongside a black-and-white photo of Weir, Mayer penned a touching note about the musician, with whom he often played.

“Okay Bob. I’ll do it your way. Fkn’ A,” Mayer wrote. “Thanks for letting me ride alongside you. It sure was a pleasure. If you say it’s not the end, then I’ll believe you. I’ll meet you in the music. Come find me anytime.”

Mayer signed the note “JohnBo.”

Mayer first teamed up with Weir’s Dead & Company in 2015. In the years that followed, Mayer performed alongside the band during tours, at a Las Vegas residency, and for three 2025 shows in San Francisco, which were held in honor of the group’s 60th anniversary.

Bob Weir Dead at 78

Alongside Jerry Garcia, Weir founded the Grateful Dead in 1965. Thirty years later, Garcia died, but Weir worked to keep the band going.

The most recent iteration of that was Dead & Co., the band with which Mayer played alongside Weir, Bill Kreutzmann, and Mickey Hart.

Weir’s family announced his death in a post to his website, which revealed that the musician “transitioned peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, after courageously beating cancer as only Bobby could.”

Despite that, Weir wound up succumbing to “underlying lung issues.” He was 78.

“There is no final curtain here, not really. Only the sense of someone setting off again. He often spoke of a three-hundred-year legacy, determined to ensure the songbook would endure long after him. May that dream live on through future generations of Dead Heads,” the post read. “And so we send him off the way he sent so many of us on our way: with a farewell that isn’t an ending, but a blessing. A reward for a life worth livin’.”

The tribute concluded, “May we honor him not only in sorrow, but in how bravely we continue with open hearts, steady steps, and the music leading us home. Hang it up and see what tomorrow brings.”

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Pollstar