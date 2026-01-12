Popular Folk Singer Among Six Dead in Tragic Plane Crash

As both a singer and a songwriter, Yeison Jiménez helped highlight the subgenre of Colombian music known as música popular. Dating back to the 1930s, música popular often consisted of Mexican folk music. Throughout the years, stars like Darío Gómez, Pipe Bueno, Luis Alberto Posada left their mark on the genre. Sadly, for Jiménez, his legacy was cut short when a plane he was traveling in crashed, killing the singer and five other people.

While traveling to Medellín for a concert, Jiménez, who was 34, prepared to take the stage that night. But the singer never arrived. Announcing the tragedy, the Special Administrative Unit of Civil Aeronautics explained how the crash happened between Paipa and Duitama. With an investigation still underway, Jiménez’s representative shared the news of the singer’s passing on his Instagram page.

“Today, we not only say goodbye to an artist; we say goodbye to a son, a brother, a friend, a human being full of dreams and courage, who transformed his story into a source of hope for thousands.”

Mourning the loss of the singer, the individual knew his music would keep his memory alive. “Yeison may be gone physically, but his legacy lives on: in his songs, in his words, in his struggles, in his refusal to give up, and in the indelible mark he leaves on Colombian regional music and in the hearts of his people. His light will continue to shine every time someone sings one of his songs and remembers that it is possible to overcome adversity.”

Yeison Jiménez Makes Shocking Statement Weeks Before Death

Among those who perished on the flight were Juan Manuel, Oscar Marín, Weisman Mora, Captain Fernando Torres, Jefferson Osorio, and Jiménez.

Just weeks before Jiménez stepped on the plane, the singer made a shocking statement when speaking with the Colombian TV station Caracol. During the interview, Jiménez revealed how he had several dreams about his dying in a plane crash. “I dreamt three times that we were going to have a plane crash and that I had to tell the pilot to turn around.”

In the dream, Jiménez was able to convince the pilot to turn around as he concluded, “When he arrived, he’d say, ‘Oh, boss, thank goodness you told me because something went wrong, but I fixed it, get in.’”

As details continue to surface and the investigation moves forward, Jiménez’s music remains a lasting reminder of the passion and perseverance that defined his career.

