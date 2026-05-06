‘The Voice’ Star Sparks “Cowboy Era” Rumors With Mind Blowing Ella Langley Cover

Getting his start as a member of the best-selling boy band One Direction, Niall Horan has gone on to carve out a name for himself. Following the group’s indefinite hiatus in 2016, the Irish singer-songwriter has gone on to release three solo albums and star on NBC’s popular singing reality show The Voice, winning his first three seasons as a coach. Horan, 32, stepped back in season 29 to focus on his fourth studio album, Dinner Party, out June 5. Now, his most recent cover has fans begging for a country album.

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Watch Niall Horan Nail Ella Langley’s Record-Breaking Hit

Sporting a blue shirt and a mullet vaguely reminiscent of early Morgan Wallen, Niall Horan delivered a flawless cover of Ella Langley’s historic No. 1 hit “Choosin’ Texas”. He shared a snippet of the performance to his TikTok account on Tuesday (May 5). Fans loved what they heard. Many called for Horan to share the stage with Langley at the upcoming Academy of Country Music Awards ceremony on May 17.

“niall in his cowboy era just makes sense,” wrote one TikTok user.

“niall x ella collab coming WHEN??” added another.

Even Spotify weighed in. “the crossover we didn’t know we needed,” commented the Swedish steaming giant.

Released in October 2025 as the lead single from Langley’s sophomore album Dandelion, “Choosin’ Texas” has the whole world “two-stepping ’round the room.” Simultaneously topping the Hot 100, Hot Country Songs, and Country Airplay charts, it’s currently the longest-running Hot 100 hit ever by a female country artist.

[RELATED: Niall Horan Hints at His Next Career Move—and It’s Not a Return to ‘The Voice’]

He’s Touring With This Country Legacy

Surprisingly, the “Choosin’ Texas” cover isn’t Niall Horan’s first foray into country music. In November 2025, he scored his first hit on the country charts with the Thomas Rhett collaboration “Old Tricks.”

A reworked version of Rhett’s 2024 duet with Blake Shelton, “Old Tricks” debuted at No. 12 on the Country Digital Song Sales chart.

Indeed, Horan has a longtime friendship with the “Beer With Jesus” crooner. Rhett, 36, even brought out the former One Direction member during his 2023 C2C Festival set in London. And this summer, the unlikely duo will team up for two headlining shows in Nashville and Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Featured image by Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images