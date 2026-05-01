I Can’t Believe No One Remembers These 4 Songs From the Late 1970s

If you’re a fan of the late 1970s when it comes to music, even you might have missed these four stellar songs from the era. Many of these songs failed to gain commercial success when they were released and later became cult classics. Why not give these underrated gems a spin?

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“Jesus Christ” by Big Star from ‘Third/Sister Lovers’ (1978)

The entirety of this power pop alt-rock album from Big Star is an underrated masterpiece. It has since gotten more love among cult classic fans of the era, but songs like “Jesus Christ” don’t get as much love as they deserve from the masses. This song, along with Third/Sister Lovers, was unfortunately a flop at the time of its release. The record would later become a cult classic in the 1990s and 2000s. I strongly recommend giving this song, as well as the whole of Third/Sister Lovers, a thorough spin.

“Float On” by The Floaters (1977)

This incredible soul hit seems to have slipped through the cracks over the years. That’s a shame, because this hit from The Floaters was really indicative of its time… and possibly our time. “Float On” is all about astrology and video/phone dating, two things that one can’t deny are popular among youths today. Though video/phone dating in the late 1970s looked quite different from the Tinder and similar dating apps of today. “Float On” is a great piece of work that peaked at No. 1 on the Hot Soul Singles chart in the US and No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“I Do Love You” by GQ (1979)

Funk and R&B disco outfit GQ dropped their cover of this Billy Stewart classic from 1965 at the tail end of the 1970s. Their version was a smash hit, peaking at No. 20 on the Hot 100 and No. 5 on the R&B chart in the US. I can’t remember the last time I heard this song on the radio, sadly, and I imagine few might remember it. That’s a shame, because it’s one of the best cover songs of its era.

“How Much I Feel” by Ambrosia (1978)

Remember Ambrosia? This American rock band had a serious soft rock hit on their hands with this entry on our list of late 1970s songs, “How Much I Feel”. Released in 1978, “How Much I Feel”, complete with relatively new use of synthesizers, peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100. I wish more people remembered it today.

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