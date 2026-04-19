I Can’t Help but Hear One 1965 Beatles Track Differently After Listening to This 2026 Paul McCartney Song

Even as twenty-somethings, The Beatles had a remarkable ability to make listeners feel wistfully nostalgic for days gone by. From geographical memories, like “Penny Lane” and “Strawberry Fields Forever”, to emotional ones, like “Yesterday”, to songs that were technically a mix of both, like “In My Life”, the Fab Four wrote timeless lyrics that could speak to virtually any age.

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Although The Beatles haven’t been a band for five decades, this songwriting skill lives on in the solo projects of surviving members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. Songs like “Days We Left Behind”, for example, sound like something the Liverpudlian quartet wrote for the 1965 album, Rubber Soul, instead of McCartney’s 2026 release, The Boys Of Dungeon Lane.

The song name-drops locations specific to McCartney’s (and his former bandmates’) childhoods. It evokes the same kind of plaintive attitude as “Let It Be”. And in a strange way, “Days We Left Behind” makes those earlier songs seem somewhat smaller—maybe even a little naive—in this newer (and older) context.

Paul McCartney’s “Days We Left Behind” Changes the Feeling of Earlier Beatles Songs

Living in a time when members of the world-famous 1960s band The Beatles are still releasing music is truly an extraordinary aspect of modern existence. The ability to directly compare those mid-20th-century tunes with music coming out in the mid-2020s means that even though decades have passed since The Beatles last put out a record, new layers of meaning and emotional connection are being tied to these songs every single day.

For me, hearing Paul McCartney’s audibly aged voice sing about “the boys of Dungeon Lane along the Mersey shore” makes songs like “In My Life” sound almost childlike by comparison. John Lennon had lived less than thirty years when he wrote the Rubber Soul track while riding the bus around his native Liverpool.

Lennon had no way of comprehending the life he still had left to lead before his tragic 1980 death. His childhood friend, meanwhile, would live well into his old age. With McCartney’s 2026 track, these sentiments come full circle as he sings in the chorus, “Nothing ever stays / Nothing comes to mind / No one can erase / the days we left behind.”

Speaking to BBC Radio Merseyside, McCartney called “Days We Left Behind” a “memory song.” He continued, “What else can you draw on besides the past? I mean, you can do the peasant. But there’s still a lot of the past in that. This is the past…memories of Liverpool, and that involves a little bit in the middle about John, Forthland Road, which is a street I used to live in.”

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