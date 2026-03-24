“I Didn’t Really Have That”: Miranda Lambert Reflects on Being the Person for Others That She Wished She Had Early in Her Career

Like many before her, Miranda Lambert’s career in country music came with a few setbacks. In 2003, she competed on Nashville Star. Although she gained fame thanks to hits like “Kerosene”, she finished third in the singing competition. Undeterred by the loss, Lambert continued to push forward. That determination brought her Grammy Awards and several No. 1 hits. Now, with an established career, Lambert recently discussed women in country music and the main reason she always found ways to promote them.

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Although some might see a career in country music as a competition, Lambert didn’t see other female singers as a threat. Instead, she saw them as sisters. Understanding the mountain of criticism, sexism, and obstacles that often come with the genre, Lambert made it a point to lift others up, using her platform to create opportunities and encourage the next generation of female artists to find their voice.

And the reason why: “I didn’t really have that. I had some great guy friends, but I came up [when] there wasn’t a lot of girls at the time. The ones that were a generation ahead of me were kinda doing their own thing, so I didn’t really have like that 3:00 a.m. meltdown call person.”

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Miranda Lambert Admits To Learning From The Female Singers She Supported

According to Lambert, having that support system early in her career would have helped her tremendously. Especially in an industry that can make a person feel alienated and alone. “Nobody truly understands what it feels like unless you’ve lived it, so it means a lot to me. And then they trust me with calling me with the good, bad, and ugly.”

While Lambert offered support, comfort, or just a shoulder to cry on, the singer admitted that they also helped her. “I learn a lot from them. I’m learning from the girls that are just working their a** off and so inspired and so sure of who they are. It’s inspiring to me. It reminds me to stay true to that thing that I had, too.”

At the end of the day, Lambert isn’t just focused on her own success – she’s making sure the women coming up behind her have the support she never did. And by doing that, she’s helping shape the future of women in country music.

(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)