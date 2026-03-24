“Thought I Was Just Showing up To Play a Song and Head Home”: Jason Aldean’s Nashville Performance Turns Into a Surprise Party

With a career spanning over two decades, Jason Aldean hasn’t wasted a single moment of his time in the spotlight. Since releasing his debut self-titled album in 2005, he landed hits like “Amarillo Sky”, “You Make It Easy”, and “Dirt Road Anthem.” Logging a staggering 31 No. 1 hits, the singer received a surprise celebration when he attended BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville’s annual Country Radio Seminar. Only expecting to perform a single song, Aldean was shocked when the night turned into a tribute to his career.

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Aldean has no interest in retiring just yet. But that didn’t mean Nashville couldn’t celebrate his lasting career. While agreeing to perform at the event, the country star had no idea that he would see over two dozen plagues featuring his No. 1 hits. That was just the start as the special event included performances from Blake Shelton, Alabama, Travis Tritt, and more.

Thought I was just showing up to play a song and head home, and y’all turned it into a surprise #1 party.



To every songwriter that’s been a part of my records, this is because of you. Y’all are the reason I get to do what I do.



To the country radio programmers who take a chance… pic.twitter.com/iAzwqMqk7A — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) March 21, 2026

Highlighting his ability to score hit after hit, Shelton covered “When She Says Baby.” Known for always being a jokester, Shelton also presented a hilarious poem. As for Tritt, he decided to sing “Night Train.” Both songs were featured on the same album, Night Train, which was released in October 2012. When it came to Alabama, the group took a different approach, performing their own No.1 hit, “The Closer You Get.”

[RELATED: Blake Shelton Celebrates Jason Aldean’s 31 No. 1 Hits With Poem Roasting Dustin Lynch, Luke Bryan]

Jason Aldean Thanks Those Who Continue To Support His Career And Dream

The top moment of the night came when Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard reunited on stage as Florida Georgia Line. Although they decided to go their separate ways, they joined forces to honor Aldean. And making it look easy, the pair covered “You Make It Easy.” The song, like many listed above, brought Aldean yet another No. 1 song.

@b105country @Florida Georgia Line performs together for the first time in 4 years!! For @Jason Aldean! ♬ original sound – B-105 Cincinnati

Discussing his surprise and gratitude for the reception he received, Aldean said, “This is crazy…this is wild. I feel like this is every songwriter that’s ever written on my records. I had no idea about tonight – I thought I was coming to play one song and hang out for a minute and go home. Thank you so much for being here.”



While the night centered around Aldean, he used his time at the mic to thank those who supported his dream. “All the writers here tonight are why I have a career, so thank you so much. Between these guys and you all at country radio, Jon Loba, and everyone at BBR, thank you for tonight and for the last twenty years. I’m blown away.”



(Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)