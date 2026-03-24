‘American Idol’ Announces Official Companion Podcast Ahead of Season 24 Live Shows

Fans now have a new way to get even more American Idol in their lives. The ABC competition series announced that, following each live show, fans can tune into the new American Idol Official Podcast to delve deeper into the show.

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Hosted by Danielle Fishel, the podcast will explore the performances everyone’s talking about. It will offer exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes insights, and expert analysis of the judges’ critiques.

Fishel is best known for her role of Topanga on Boy Meets World. The actress has also entered the world of podcasts in recent years. Fishel, a longtime Idol fan, co-hosts iHeartRadio’s Teen Beat and Pod Meets World podcasts.

In an Instagram post, Fishel reacted to the exciting news.

“I’ve been watching since From Justin to Kelly and now I’ll be there for the whole journey,” Fishel wrote, referencing the 2003 movie starring Idol‘s Justin Guarini and Kelly Clarkson.

“Catch me as the new host of the American Idol Official Podcast which premiers Wednesday April 1st on @disneyplus, @hulu and wherever you get your podcasts!” she added. “Make sure to tune into the @americanidol live shows every Monday starting March 30th. See you there!”

The new Idol podcast will debut Wednesday, April 1, on Disney+, Hulu, and other podcast platforms.

What to Know About American Idol Season 24

American Idol‘s podcast news came after the series wrapped its Hawaii episodes. During the latest round of competition, the Top 20 contestants of the season perform for America’s votes.

With the help of advisors Brad Paisley and Keke Palmer, the latter of whom also served as a guest judge, the hopefuls all delivered incredible performances.

Some standout moments included Keyla Richardson’s performance that Lionel Richie called the greatest ever, Jordan McCullough’s unexpected U2 cover, and Lucas Leon’s take on Tim McGraw.

Now, with America’s votes cast, Top 14 will be announced on March 30, the first live show of the season. Later, during the episode, the field will be narrowed down even further to reveal the Top 12.

American Idol airs Mondays on ABC.

Photo courtesy of Disney