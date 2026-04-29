Blake Shelton Announces Ole Red Expansion With New Venue Location

When discussing hit songs recorded by Blake Shelton, some point to “Some Beach,” “Nobody But You, or “God’s Country.” While each song peaked at No. 1 on the charts, nothing compared to Shelton’s “Ole Red.” A song about a prison, an inmate, and a prized bloodhound led the country singer to open his own restaurant with the same name. And it seems that Ole Red is expanding his stardom as Shelton announced a new location in Indianapolis.

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Sharing the news alongside Indiana Governor Mike Braun and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, Shelton expressed his love for Indiana and how much the state meant to his career. “A lot of the monumental things that have happened to me in my career have happened in Indiana.”

Wanting to celebrate Indiana’s impact on his career, the new Ole Red restaurant will include a main dining area, rooftop access with downtown view, and two stages. Adding up all the amenities, the newest location will be 37,000 square feet of pure country music.

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Blake Shelton’s Favorite Item On The Ole Red Menu

But what about the food? The Indianapolis location will be the seventh Ole Red in the country. Already placing restaurants in Gatlinburg, Nashville, Las Vegas, Orlando, and his hometown of Tishomingo, Oklahoma, Shelton has perfected what he likes to call the “Blake’s Favorite.”

Labeling it the Ole Red version of a “Redneck Charcuterie”, the “Blake’s Favorite” came with “House-smoked Ribs, Pulled Pork, Brisket Links, White Cheddar Mac, Baked Beans, Grilled Corn On The Cob, Vinegar Slaw, Bacon Jam, Ole Red Bar-B-Que Sauce, Hawaiian Sweet Rolls, And Cornbread.” With more than enough food for a single person, the description was sure to add, “Serves 2.”

Ready to bring some down-home country cooking to Indianapolis, Shelton is once again blending his love for music and food into one experience. And while loving the food, he insisted, “Man, the energy in this place is just unreal. Every time I come through, I catch myself thinking up reasons to hang around a little longer. You put a city together that loves sports and country music this much, well, that’s about as good as it gets for me.”

Bringing the food and music, Shelton is continuing to turn Ole Red into more than his signature song. And for the Hoosier state, he declared, “Here we come Indy.”

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)