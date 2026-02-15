I Still Obsessively Listen to These 4 Nostalgic Country Songs From 1977

When a song is good, it doesn’t matter when it was released. These four country songs all came out in 1977. Still, they are so nostalgic, they sound just as good today, and maybe even better.

“I’m Just A Country Boy” by Don Williams

As country songs go, Don Williams‘ “I’m Just A Country Boy” is pure country gold. Written by Fred Hellerman and Marshall Barer, the song is the title track of Williams’ seventh studio album.

“I’m Just A Country Boy” says, “And I’m just a country boy / Money have I none / But I’ve got silver in the stars / And gold in the mornin’ sun / Gold in the mornin’ sun.”

Williams had a No. 1 hit with “I’m Just A Country Boy”. But he is far from the only artist to have put his own spin on it. Harry Belafonte recorded it first, in 1954. Other artists with their own version of “I’m Just A Country Boy” include Bobby Vinton, Alison Krauss (as “You’re Just A Country Boy)”, and The Brothers Four, among others.

“Luckenbach, Texas (Back To The Basics Of Love) by Waylon Jennings

Almost every country music fan could likely sing along to “Luckenbach, Texas (Back To The Basics Of Love)” by Waylon Jennings. On his Ol’ Waylon record, the tune is written by Bobby Emmens and Chip Moman.

The song references Jennings, which is why the songwriters pitched it to him after it was completed. “Luckenback, Texas (Back To The Basics Of Love)” says, “Let’s go to Luckenbach, Texas / Waylon and Willie and the boys / This successful life we’re living’s / Got us feuding like the Hatfields and McCoys / Between Hank Williams’ pain songs / Newbury’s train songs / Blue Eyes cryin’ in the rain / Out in Luckenbach, Texas, ain’t nobody feelin’ no pain.”

According to Classic Country Music Stories, Willie Nelson happened to drop by in the studio when Jennings was recording the song. It’s why Nelson also sings on the track.



“Here You Come Again” by Dolly Parton

“Here You Come Again” is a No. 1 single for Dolly Parton. But it also helped her achieve a new career milestone. The title track of her 19th studio album, “Here You Come Again” marks Parton’s first Top 5 on Billboard‘s all-genre Hot 100 chart.

“Here You Come Again” says, “Here you come again / Just when I’ve begun to get myself together / You waltz right in the door, just like you’ve done before / And wrap my heart ’round your little finger / Here you come again / Just when I’m about to make it work without you / You look into my eyes and light those dreamy eyes / And pretty soon I’m wondering how I came to doubt you.”

“It Was Almost Like A Song” by Ronnie Milsap

Hal David and Archie Jordan are the two writers of “It Was Almost Like A Song”. It remains one of Ronnie Milsap’s biggest hits. The title track of Milsap’s eighth studio album, “It Was Almost Like A Song” became a Top 20 pop hit for Milsap as well.

The song says, “You were in my arms / Right where you belong / And we were so in love / It was almost like a song.”

“It Was Almost Like A Song” became a three-week No. 1 single for Milsap.

Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images