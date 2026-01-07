If I Had Just 4 Songs to Show My Kids What the 1970s Sounded Like, It Would Be These

The 1970s were a decade of transformation, experimentation, and innovation across virtually all sectors and corners of the globe, and that included the eclectic mix of songs, artists, and bands that emerged from this era. This decade saw the increasing fragmentation of rock ‘n’ roll, which had just gotten steady on its feet after its early days in the late 1950s and 60s. Disco, soul, and, later, punk, came to the foreground as well.

Depending on personal tastes (and even geographical regions), the 1970s sound different and distinct to everyone who was there to witness it. But if I were tasked with showing my kids what the 1970s sounded like in just four songs, these would be the ones I queue up first.

“Money” by Pink Floyd

Naturally, if these are my kids I’m talking about, I’ll start with one of my all-time favorite bands, Pink Floyd. Dark Side of the Moon was the highest-selling album of the decade, which means that it definitely deserves a prominent spot in the 1970s soundscape. “Money” was one of the album’s more commercially sensible tracks, highlighting rock ‘n’ roll’s dabbling in odd time signatures, societal observations, and, of course, memorable guitar riffs.

“Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac

While Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours technically didn’t come out until 1977, its sheer popularity earns it the distinction of defining the 1970s’ sound, even if it only had three years to do it. “Dreams”, in particular, embodied that smooth, laidback groove that was coming out of the West Coast at the time. Other bands, like The Eagles, also capitalized on this flavor of mellow rock with great success. But again, my kids are learning about Stevie first.

“Stayin’ Alive” by The Bee Gees

Disco saw its highest peak in popularity in the 1970s, and groups like The Bee Gees helped the cause with hits like “More Than a Woman”, “Night Fever”, and “Stayin’ Alive”. What’s more 1970s than John Travolta strutting to a funky bass line in a white disco suit and slicked back pompadour, anyway? I’ll consider this entry to the list a two-fer and include the film Saturday Night Fever as a major contributor to what the 1970s sounded (and looked) like.

“Blitzkrieg Bop” by The Ramones

The 1970s also ushered in the rise of punk music, and The Ramones were leading the charge. “Blitzkrieg Bop” helped pave the way for heavier, thrashier bands in the years to come. Most punk music started really coming into the scene in the last couple of years of the 1970s, but The Ramones released this massive hit in 1976, giving it plenty of time to marinate in the minds of young, restless guitarists looking for an outlet for their energy, unrest, and anger.

