Universal Music Group Partners With NVIDIA to Develop Responsible AI Tools for Music Engagement

The debate surrounding AI might never end. Like the endless debate of what came first, “the chicken or the egg”, AI has also become a hot topic for creatives. Given its vast capabilities, AI seems to expand with each passing day. While once only being able to produce short, choppy videos, AI has practically overtaken social media. With many artists conflicted over the technology, it appears that Universal Music Group was embracing the future as it inked a new AI deal with NVIDIA.

Artists continue to harp on the dangers of AI, considering it a thief of human creativity. But no matter the stance, AI is here to stay. Already integrating itself into the workforce, the technology quickly showcased its talents in the entertainment industry. And for UMG, they knew the future of entertainment and AI were linked.

For those concerned about AI taking over music, UMG didn’t want the technology to replace the artists. Instead, the company saw it as a great tool to learn more about the listeners. While gold was once considered the most valuable item in the world, a person’s data offered more than financial gain.

Universal Music Group And NVIDIA Want Data

A key to a person’s entire personality, an individual’s data can highlight their likes, dislikes, dreams, fears, and routine. That is just a sample of how powerful a single person’s data is. In the hands of a company like UMG, AI could help increase the rate at which they learn a listener’s habits.

Part of NVIDIA’s Music Flamingo program, UMG claimed the company would use AI for “music discovery, creation, and engagement.”

Expanding on that statement, NVIDIA’s VP of media, Richard Kerri,s saw AI as the first step in a new era. “We’re entering an era where a music catalog can be explored like an intelligent universe — conversational, contextual and genuinely interactive.”

Not wanting to be left behind, Kerris hoped to be at the forefront of that change. “By extending NVIDIA’s Music Flamingo with UMG’s unmatched catalog and creative ecosystem, we’re going to change how fans discover, understand and engage with music on a global scale. And we’ll do it the right way: responsibly, with safeguards that protect artists’ work, ensure attribution and respect copyright.”

While UMG and NVIDIA only approached AI to help tailor the experience of listeners, both companies emphasized that protecting artists and their work remains the top priority.



(Photo by Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)