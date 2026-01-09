If You Only Listened To Rock and Pop in the 1970s, You Might Have Missed Out on These 3 Obscure Subgenres

The two main genres of the 1970s were rock and pop, as well as their subgenres, folk rock, Southern rock, and disco. That being said, if you grew up in the 1970s or listen to 1970s simply because you like it, then you likely listen to at least one or multiple of the genres we just mentioned. However, as always, there was far more music being made during the decade. With that in mind, here are three incredibly obscure subgenres from the 1970s you’ve probably missed out on.

Medieval Progressive Rock

Arguably, the most notable example of medieval prog rock is Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway To Heaven”. However, a true medieval prog rock fan would likely argue that “Stairway To Heaven” is not a valid example. Instead, they probably suggest bands and singles such as Gryphon, Jethro Tull, and Gentle Giant, as well as their songs “Opening Move”, “Locomotive Breath”, and “Giant”.

Medieval progressive rock is likely exactly what you think it is. It’s rock ‘n’ roll music inspired by medieval musical elements that leans on instruments such as the flute, krumhorn, bassoon, lute, and viols. For fairly obvious reasons, the genre never became an enormous commercial force. However, it had and still has a cult following like no other.

Mutant Disco

We don’t mean to speak for you, but we think there is a high likelihood that you haven’t heard of Mutant Disco. Well, now, you can say you have, and you can flex your new music knowledge to your friends. Nevertheless, mutant disco is a fusion of disco, jazz, pop, funk, and punk. In other words, it’s a bit all over the place, but that is part of its appeal—its unpredictable nature.

In the 1970s, the groups that toiled in the genre included Can, Cristina, and Herbie Hancock. If you’re looking to see what this genre is all about, we recommend you listen to the following songs: “Vitamin C”, “Drive My Car”, and “Chameleon”.

Canterbury Scene

The Canterbury Scene is a subgenre of a subgenre. Specifically, it is an offshoot of the already fairly obscure progressive rock. Regardless, in the late 1960s, the Canterbury Scene sound started gaining traction outside of its roots in Canterbury, England. Like mutant disco, the genre is a bit all over the place. But generally, it is a melting pot of jazz, rock, and pop.

A few of the bands that helped with the growth of the genre were Soft Machine, Caravan, and Gong, as well as Hatfield And The North and National Health. If you are intrigued and want to give the subgenre a go, then we suggest you start with the catalog of one of the bands mentioned above.

Photo by Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images