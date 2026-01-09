4 Awesome Album-Openers by The Cars That Should Be Way More Popular

The Cars recorded only seven albums in their time together. That total includes their 2011 comeback album Move Like This, which was recorded well after the death of bassist and occasional lead vocalist Ben Orr.

Even within that limited amount of music, they made a gigantic impact on the rock music world. These four songs prove that, among their myriad other talents, The Cars knew how to open an album with a bang.

“Let The Good Times Roll” from ‘The Cars’ (1978)

The members of The Cars had been in the music business for several years before coming together and recording their debut album in 1978. Considering they’d all gone through stretches where it didn’t appear like they’d ever hit it big, they couldn’t have possibly anticipated the success they’d enjoy almost immediately upon the record’s release. That’s why it’s almost eerie how well “Let The Good Times Roll”, the very first song on their first album, sums up the unique formula they perpetuated for the rest of their career. They really couldn’t have chosen to introduce themselves any better than with this ironic bit of iconography set to daring music and festooned with swooning harmonies.

“Let’s Go” from ‘Candy-O’ (1979)

Considering that much of it was written while The Cars were still in the victory lap of their debut album, it’s not all that surprising that Candy-O didn’t deviate from the formula of the debut too drastically. Songwriter Ric Ocasek might have gone a little darker with his lyrics. And there are experimental touches here and there (like the wild blowout “Shoo Be Doo”). But the band understood that they suddenly had an audience eagerly awaiting their next move. Why not reward them with an album-opening song (and lead single) that pushed the same pleasure buttons as Album One? Beginning with a crashing guitar chord and featuring a stellar Ben Orr vocal, “Let’s Go” was more of the same in the best possible way.

“Since You’re Gone” from ‘Shake It Up’ (1981)

The Cars took some critical heat for the slight turn to the avant-garde they took with Panorama, their third album. That album deserved a better fate. But the band nonetheless realized that a course correction was in order. Shake It Up offered a more pop-friendly sound. And yet the quintet still found ways to change things up a bit. For example, they opened the album with a song of heartbreak, albeit one that contained stirring music befitting a track meant to get things started. And what a musical opening it is, featuring those clip-clop drum sounds. Elliot Easton later adds a slurring guitar solo that’s typically brilliant. But this song belongs to Ric Ocasek and his idiosyncratic way of depicting his character’s sorrow.

“Hello Again” from ‘Heartbeat City’ (1984)

Roy Thomas Baker did right by The Cars as producer of their first four albums. But the band saw an opportunity in Mutt Lange to hit a higher commercial level. Mission accomplished. Lange helped turn the band’s trademark musical hooks into unstoppable sonic blasts on Heartbeat City. And The Cars reached their highest level of stardom on the back of that record. “Hello Again” starts things off in bold fashion. The song delivers multiple aural shocks to the system. Every introduction of a new instrumental piece comes attached with an exclamation point. Ric Ocasek’s lyrics are typically vague. But he seems to be telling a cautionary tale that plays well off all the musical flourishes surrounding it.

