If You’re Gen X, I Bet These 3 Late-80s Songs Are Still Stuck in Your Head

Gen X got to enjoy some seriously amazing music in the 1980s and 1990s. And I’d be bold enough to say that just about every Gen X rock fan out there still remembers every word (and maybe every riff) of the following three banger songs from the late 1980s. Let’s revisit some shredding classics! I bet one of these tunes will transport you straight back in time.

“Sweet Child O’ Mine” by Guns N’ Roses from ‘Appetite For Destruction’ (1988)

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Even if you aren’t Gen X or weren’t alive to hear this song debut, I bet you know it well. This is easily Guns N’ Roses’ most famous song of their career, and it’s a standout track from Appetite For Destruction. Released in 1988, “Sweet Child O’ Mine” was a hard rock smash, peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Axl Rose’s vocals, Slash’s soaring riffs, Duff McKagan’s killer bassline… I can see very clearly why this song was such a huge hit.

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“Every Rose Has Its Thorn” by Poison from ‘Open Up And Say… Ahh!’ (1988)

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This soft glam metal entry is easily Poison’s signature song. And if you heard it when it first dropped in 1988, I bet you still know every word, even outside of that memorable chorus. “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” was written by Bret Michaels after getting done dirty by a girlfriend, and it became a smash hit on the charts. This iconic rock song from the late 1980s peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100. It also reached the Top 40 in several other countries. Many a Gen Xer back in the day listened to this song on repeat after a nasty breakup.

“Heaven” by Warrant from ‘Dirty Rotten Filthy Stinking Rich’ (1989)

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Glam metal makes this list again with “Heaven” by Warrant. This entry on our list of late 1980s songs that Gen X listeners still remember was a No. 2 hit on the Hot 100 in 1989. It was quite a major success for Warrant. I doubt that there’s a Gen X rock fan out there who doesn’t remember that iconic music video starring model Tracy Allan. This song really does feel like the late 1980s.

(Photo by Krasner/Trebitz/Redferns)