Iggy Pop to Play Inaugural Punk Rock Festival in Dominican Republic in 2023

Iggy Pop will perform at the inaugural punk rock festival Destination Chaos, running Jan. 28 through Feb. 2, 2023, at the Senator Puerto Plata Resort and Spa on the northern coast of the Dominican Republic.

Pop is scheduled to headline the festival, created by The Experience Resorts and Upstart Entertainment, which will showcase 15 bands, many of whom will perform multiple times throughout three stages set up throughout the beachfront resort, including Joy Division’s Peter Hook, who will perform the band’s 1979 album Unknown Pleasures in its entirety, SoCal punk legends The Descendents, Parquet Courts of New York City, Ukrainian punk rockers Gogol Bordello, Amyl and the Sniffers of Australia, and more.

Other bands scheduled to perform include Amigo the Devil, Bouncing Souls, Shame, The Chats, The Bronx, Starcrawler, Teenage Bottlerocket, Bridge City Sinners, Moscow Death Brigade, as well as, comedy from Josh Adam Meyers, Eddie Pepitone, Casey Balsham, Joe Sib, Natalie Cuomo and more.

Tickets for the event, which will accommodate no more than 5,000 guests, include round-trip ground transportation, accommodation, entertainment, and unlimited meals as part of The Experience Resort’s “All You Can Everything” program catered to the festival. Guests can choose from budget-conscious packages to a more lavish 1,000-square-foot villa featuring a private swimming pool overlooking the ocean.

“I am looking forward to exploring new and creative ideas I have for throwing events, as well as, working with The Experience Resorts crew,” said Mike Stern, Destination Chaos producer, in a statement. Stern formerly produced the Punk Rock Bowling festival in Las Vegas for 22 years before founding Upstart Entertainment with his partner, video and visual creator, Chris Wicke.

“I always strive to give the audience and the bands an amazing experience that transcends the typical music festival when putting on an event,” added Stern. “Developing Destination Chaos has been a long-time vision that’s finally coming to fruition, and I couldn’t be more thrilled with the way it all came together. Destination Chaos is so much more than just a music festival, it’s a party in paradise, offering everything you could want to do, taste, and experience without a single bill once you arrive.”

Photo: Harmony Korine / Nasty Little Man PR