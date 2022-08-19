Watch: Beck, Dave Grohl, Tenacious D and John C. Reilly Cover “Summer Breeze”

Wednesday night (Aug. 17) at a Judd-Apatow-sponsored benefit show at the Largo in Los Angeles, attendees were treated to a very odd group of artists performing Seals & Crofts yacht rock staple, “Summer Breeze.”

The concert’s proceeds raised funds for Victims First—a non-profit that aids victims of mass casualty crimes. Though Beck was the only musician advertised as a headliner, he brought out a host of famous friends towards the end of his set, including Tenacious D’s Jack Black and Kyle Glass, John C. Reilly, Greg Kurstin, and Dave Grohl.

Despite the strange myriad of artists, the cover kept the same easy-breezy feel that Seals & Crofts gave it back in 1972. The performance may have been a tribute to Jim Seals—one half of the duo who passed away earlier this year.

The Largo posted the performance to Instagram, writing, “Just wait for it cuz this one’s the topper!

It wasn’t enough that Judd Apatow threw a benefit for @victimsfirstorg and invited Beck to do a set (accompanied on the piano by mega-producer Greg Kurstin)… then Tenacious D were like, how about we do some songs too…so, of course, John C. Reilly happened to find himself onstage for the inevitable collaboration jam between these two musical giants…but THEN… out of seemingly nowhere Dave Grohl figured he would contribute “Yacht-rock musical sound effects” at the chorus. Nothing is more fun than a Judd benefit show. Every. Time.”

Check out the performance below.

Beck is currently undergoing a world tour that keeps him on the road for the rest of the year. Find all the dates and any remaining tickets, HERE.

Tenacious D recently shared their story of interventions, musical innovations, and nearly 30 years as a band on the Audible Original series “Words + Music,” The Road to Redunktion. The duo bared all about Glass’ drug addiction and his journey to recovery. Check out an exclusive clip from the series, here.

The Apatow benefit show was one of Dave Grohl’s first public appearances following the death of Foo Fighter’s drummer Taylor Hawkins. The frontman previously appeared at Glastonbury festival during Paul McCartney’s headlining set.

(Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images)