“I’m a Bit Sort of Paranoid”: The Artist Paul McCartney Still Wants To Work With Despite Being Turned Down Once Before

Even Paul McCartney dreams about hopping into the studio with certain people. And one would think, “He surely doesn’t have to just dream about it for long? He could easily call anyone, and they’d jump at the opportunity. However, that’s not the case. McCartney has one collaborator he dreams of hopping into the studio with, whom he’s anxious to call because he was initially rejected. Find out who had the gall to turn down McCartney below.

Paul McCartney’s Dream Collaborator

McCartney has collaborated with many iconic artists over the years. From Michael Jackson to Dave Grohl, McCartney has tapped the greats to join him in the studio. But there is one artist who would be a dream collaboration for McCartney, yet the former Beatle is anxious to give him a call. Imagine that.

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke is an artist McCartney would really like to collaborate with. Though their rock styles are set apart, they are both considered revolutionary musicians, so the idea of them working on a project together isn’t crazy.

“[My daughter] keeps saying to me, ‘Ring Thom and just go into the studio and just see what you come out with,’” McCartney once said. “I’m a bit sort of paranoid to just ring him up. ‘Hey Thom, it’s Paul here. What do you fancy, what are you doing? Do you fancy writing something?’ Just in case he says, ‘Er, actually I’m busy.’”

Just reading that quote, you might scoff at the idea of anyone telling McCartney they are too busy to collaborate, but Yorke did turn him down at one time.

McCartney’s Scrapped Collaboration with Yorke

In 2006, McCartney attempted to make his dream a reality by inviting Yorke to work on a track titled “Mr. Bellamy.” Yorke reportedly declined the offer, claiming he lacked the instrumental skill to go toe-to-toe with McCartney.

Though the collaboration would’ve likely been era-defining, we understand nerves can get in the way of working alongside an icon. Maybe someday these two could find the right project to work on together, but until then, we have to enjoy their talents separately.

