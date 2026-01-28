Jo Dee Messina Shares Emotional Message After Heartbreaking Family Death: “It Doesn’t Matter How Old You Are, It’s Never Easy”

Before finding herself on the Billboard charts, Jo Dee Messina was just a young girl with a dream. Living in Massachusetts, Messina found her calling at an early age. Listening to stars like Patsy Cline, Reba McEntire, and The Judds, she hoped to follow in their footsteps. And in 1996, she did exactly that when she released her self-titled debut album. Since that moment, she has won several awards and sold millions of albums. But while grateful for the stardom and accolades, Messina never forgot the people who supported her. And sadly, she recently lost one of those people when her father, Vincent, passed away.

While Messina might be 55 years old, she will always be the little girl Vincent brought home from the hospital. Posting a video, Vincent proves his timeless love for his daughter and family with a heartfelt song. Although not having the natural talent of Messina, Vincent beamed with joy and love as he looked at the family he supported and helped raise over the decades.

Admitting she was “barely” able to watch the video, Messina wrote in the caption, “November 28, 1931-January 23, 2026 we lost my Dad last night. It doesn’t matter how old you are, it’s never easy to lose a parent. So much more to his story…”

Jo Dee Messina Enjoys The Snow With Her Son

Struggling with the passing of her father, fans rallied around Messina, offering both their love and support. “I am so sorry for your loss. Sending thoughts and prayers your way. What a special memory.” Another fan knew the feelings Messina was fighting with. “I am so sorry! We lost my father just over ten years ago and we still haven’t recovered. May you find peace and comfort in your memories. God speed!”

While working through the grieving process, Messina found a little reprieve thanks to the massive snowstorm ripping through the United States. With several states covered in snow, the singer filmed her son having a little fun in their vehicle. Doing circles in the parking lot, Messian noted, “All you boy moms will understand. Hope everyone is staying warm. Be safe out there.”

Even in the middle of heartbreak, Messina continues to lean on family, memories, and the small everyday moments that bring comfort. While she mourns the loss of her father, the love he poured into his family clearly lives on in her music, in her children, and in the stories still left to be shared.

