No Matter How Many Years Pass, These 3 Songs From the 1960s Will Never Be Forgotten

We don’t need to reeducate you about the cultural impact of the 1960s. However, what we may need to remind you about is the timeless and immortalized songs that came from the decade. The 1960s gave way to the music we know and love today, and a few of the bands and acts that made that happen include Bob Dylan, The Beatles, Simon & Garfunkel, Aretha Franklin, and The Rolling Stones.

Videos by American Songwriter

Thanks to the bands that wrote the musical history of the 1960s, the current public has been able to reap the benefits of the songs that came from the decade, 65 or so years later. With that in mind, no matter how many years pass, these three songs from the 1960s will never be forgotten.

“Hey Jude” by The Beatles

Frankly, this track needs no explanation, no justification, and no clarification. It is arguably the most famous Beatles song of all time. Consequently, it is also one of the most famous songs of all time. Even though it was made in the 1960s, its musical quality and lyrical wisdom resonate with every age and walk of life to this day.

We and you can probably agree on the fact that this single will outlive the fads of the 2020s and a few of the artists creating them. No movement or cultural shift will make this song not popular and relevant. It just has those unexplainable powers that rival great pieces of music created by Beethoven and Bach.

“Can’t Help Falling In Love” by Elvis Presley

So long as people are falling in love and romance is in the air, Elvis Presley‘s 1961 quintessential romantic anthem “Can’t Help Falling In Love” will stick around. For decades, this Elvis hit has been crafting memories and making the mundane moments of life into love scenes of a blockbuster caliber.

This 1960s staple will likely continue to do so, as it is not only a phenomenal song but also a vehicle for Elvis Presley’s larger-than-life legacy. All that being said, your grandparents kissed to this song, your parents kissed to this song, and you and your children will one day probably kiss to this song. It is seemingly inevitable.

“My Way” by Frank Sinatra

When one thinks of an epic swan song, they seemingly think of Frank Sinatra‘s 1969 classic “My Way”. We think, and probably many others think as well, that this is the epitome of a perfect song. Lyrically speaking, it tells a timeless and truthful story. Musically, it is simply exceptional in every way, shape, and form.

When one needs that extra boost of motivation, optimism, and a resurgence of passion, they will always be able to turn to this song. And for that reason, Frank Sinatra’s 1960s staple will continue to be a motivational anthem for decades, and maybe even centuries to come.

Photo by Graphic House/Archive Photos/Getty Images