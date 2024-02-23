Neil Young and Crazy Horse’s Love Earth Tour 2024: How To Buy Tickets and Upcoming Dates

Neil Young and Crazy Horse have just announced the Love Earth Tour for 2024. Their latest run of dates will see Shakey reunited with the shambolic rockers in amphitheaters and pavilions across the country this summer.

The Love Earth Tour will begin April 24th at the Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre in San Diego before wrapping up in Chicago at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in May. Tickets are guaranteed to move quickly. Young famously keeps audiences guessing as to what act he will be touring next, and to say the Crazy Horse combo is a fan favorite would be an understatement.

If you want to see Neil Young and Crazy Horse live together on their latest tour, tickets are available now.

To call Neil Young a legend would be an understatement. While most other artists celebrate getting a single Grammy nomination, Neil Young has been getting them for the past 30 years. He has more awards and honors than we can mention, including Juno Awards, MTV Music Video Awards, and more.

Crazy Horse has been working with Neil Young for years and their chemistry shows. Not many headliners go on tour with other headliners, and even fewer share the connection these two performers have.

It's been 10 years since Neil Young and Crazy Horse did a full tour together, so it's safe to say they'll have tickets flying off the shelves.

04/24 – San Diego, California – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

04/25 – San Diego, California – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

04/27 – Phoenix, Arizona – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

05/ 01 – Austin, Texas – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

05/02 – Dallas, Texas – Dos Equis Pavilion

05/05 – Huntsville, Alabama – Orion Amphitheater

05/07 – Atlanta, Georgia – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

05/08 – Franklin, Tennessee – FirstBank Amphitheater

05/11 – Bristow, Virginia – Jiffy Lube Live

05/12 – Camden, New Jersey – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

05/14 – Queens, New York – Forest Hills Stadium

05/17 – Mansfield, Massachusetts – Xfinity Center

05/18 – Bridgeport, Connecticut – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

05/20 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada – Budweiser Stage

05/22 – Clarkston, Michigan – Pine Knob Music Theatre

05/23 – Chicago, Illinois – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

FAQs

When do tickets for the Neil Young and Crazy Horse Tour go on sale?

Tickets for all of Neil Young and Crazy Horse’s shows are on sale now.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the Neil Young and Crazy Horse Love Earth Tour?

You can buy official tickets to see the Neil Young and Crazy Horse tour directly through StubHub.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Neil Young and Crazy Horse Love Earth Tour?

No, there aren’t any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Neil Young and Crazy Horse Love Earth Tour as all tickets are already on sale.

How much do Neil Young and Crazy Horse tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Tickets come in different pricing tiers depending on how close you sit to the stage, what concert venue you choose to attend, and what comes with the price of a ticket. Check StubHub for specifics on pricing no matter where you choose to attend.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

Yes, StubHub currently has a limit of 18 tickets per transaction. If you want to buy more tickets than that, you may be able to do so in a separate transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

VIP tickets usually come with a wide range of added benefits, sometimes including an exclusive entrance into the stadium/arena, a line-free merchandise shopping experience, free food or drinks, and front-row seating.

Regular tickets usually just cover the cost of admission and guarantee your seat.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Neil Young and Crazy Horse 2024 tour?

It doesn’t look like Neil Young or Crazy Horse are offering backstage passes or meet-and-greet opportunities for their latest tour. Check back later for more information.

While we’ve listed all of Neil Young and Crazy Horse’s latest shows for their 2024 tour run, they may add another leg to their tour later in the year. Check back later if you don’t currently see a tour date near you.

Is there an age restriction for the Love Earth 2024 Tour?

Age restrictions or requirements may vary depending on the venue for the latest Neil Young and Crazy Horse tour but check with your local concert venue through StubHub for confirmation.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes, Neil Young and Crazy Horse merchandise should be available for purchase at the concert venue.

Are there opening acts or special guests for the Neil Young and Crazy Horse Tour?

Neither Neil Young nor Crazy Horse has announced who their opening acts will be, if they’ll have any. Check back later for more information.

What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?

If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets through StubHub, or by clicking here.

