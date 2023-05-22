Ingrid Andress Cancels Her Third Show in a Week

Country star Ingrid Andress has canceled an upcoming show in Denmark. The 31-year-old recently took to Instagram to announce that she would not be able to perform at her scheduled show in Copenhagen.

“Alright, this is getting old at this point, my body telling me it’s time for a bit of rest as my voice is in no condition to sing,” she wrote on Instagram. “Copenhagen, I’m so sorry, but I cannot do the show tonight.”

Andress went on to say that she doesn’t want her first trip to the city to be tainted by vocal issues. “I don’t want my first time seeing you to be anything less than amazing,” she continued. Andress says fans will be getting their money back. She also hinted that she still wants to perform in the city at a later date. “Guess this means I will have to come back!” she added. “All tickets will be refunded. I cannot wait to meet all of you one day”

This is the third show Andress has canceled recently due to illness. The “Wishful Drinking” singer bowed out of a pair of shows in the German cities of Berlin and Hamburg last week. Andress hasn’t shared details about exactly what she is suffering from. However, she revealed last Friday that she had woken up with her voice “absolutely gone.”

Andress first hit it big three years ago. She released her debut album, Lady Like, in 2020 to critical acclaim. Unfortunately, the singer’s breakout year turned sour when a tornado severely damaged her Nashville home. Shortly thereafter, Andress was forced to cancel her first tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her sophomore effort, Good Person, was released in 2022. Andress announced she would be going on tour shortly after the project’s release.

Andress is scheduled to wrap up the European leg of her tour on Wednesday (May 24) with a show in Oslo, Norway. She is slated to resume performances in the United States with a show in New Hampshire on June 3. As of now, Andress has not stated whether she will be able to make those shows.

Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images