Ingrid Andress Books Global ‘Good Person’ Tour

Ingrid Andress is taking Good Person on the road.

During the first half of 2023, Andress will trek across the globe on The Good Person Tour, which visits cities throughout the U.S. in February, March and April. She then heads across the pond in May for several European dates. The tour launches on February 24 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and passes through theaters in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York City. The trek also includes an appearance at Boots in the Park festival in San Diego on April 1.

Andress has multiple dates booked in Europe, with stops in major cities like Dublin, London, Paris, and Berlin. The tour concludes on May 24 in Oslo, Norway. Carter Faith, Madeline Edwards and Nick Wilson will serve as rotating opening acts.

The trek is in support of her new album, Good Person, released in August. She recently scored her second No. 1 hit on country radio with the album’s lead single, “Wishful Drinking,” featuring Sam Hunt. Andress’ first No. 1 was “More Hearts Than Mine,” released in 2019 from her debut studio album, Lady Like. The song also cracked the top 30 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100.

“WELCOME TO THE GOOD PERSON TOUR!” Andress shared on social media. “I’ve been wanting to tell y’all about this global tour for so long and I’m [very] proud of myself for keeping it a secret til now. I’ll be playing a lot of songs from the good person album for the first time and visiting some cities i’ve never been to before, so please come out and say hi. I want to meet every last one of you.”

Tickets for The Good Person Tour go on sale Friday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. local time. See the full list of dates below:

Feb 24 – Salt Lake City, UT – Commonwealth ^

Feb 25 – Denver, CO – Bluebird ^

Feb 28 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall ^

March 2 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey ^

March 15 – New York City, NY – Gramercy Theatre •

March 16 – Boston, MA – Sinclair •

March 23 – Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation ^

March 25 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line ^

April 1 – San Diego, CA – Boots In The Park *

May 4 – Dublin, IRL – Whelans +

May 5 – Belfast, UK – Limelight 2 +

May 7 – Glasgow, UK – St. Luke’s +

May 9 – Manchester, UK – Gorilla +

May 10 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute 3 +

May 11 – London, UK – Scala +

May 15 – Paris, France – Le Pop Up du Label +

May 16 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg OZ +

May 17 – Cologne, DE – Blue Shell +

May 19 – Berlin, DE – Frannz Club +

May 20 – Hamburg, DE – Nochtwache +

May 21 – Copenhagen, DK – Lille Vega +

May 23 – Stockholm, SE – Nalen Club +

May 24 – Oslo, NO – John Dee +

^ with special guest Madeline Edwards

• with special guest Carter Faith

+ with special guest Nick Wilson

* festival date

Photo by Olivia Bee / BBGun Press