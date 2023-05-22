Taylor Swift Gets a Surprise During Stop on Eras Tour

Written by John Mendelsohn

During a concert on May 21, which is part of the singer‘s Eras Tour, Taylor Swift was shocked to see that the piano she was sitting at was playing by itself. The concert took place at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The strange incident was caught on video and posted to Twitter by fans.

Throughout the Eras tour, Swift has been playing two surprise songs. The beloved artist is always sure to switch it up as she plays one of the surprise songs on guitar and another on piano. However, at this particular show, the singer was startled when the piano started playing keys by itself.

Swift said “Do you hear that?! Is that happening for you, too?” When the piano started playing low notes by itself, a confused Swift added, “I’m just gonna do another song on guitar—that’s insane,” and played “Red.”

While it may have seemed like a ghostly occurrence, Swift explained the truth as to why the keys of the piano were playing by themselves. She said, “So it rained a lot last night, like a monsoon. “Literally, it was like a water park under the stage. This has clearly broken my keyboard. It was literally underwater—I don’t know how any of the instruments were working last night.” Swift also revealed that she had a hard time playing guitar after her fingers were pruned from the rain.

While her show the night before included an over three-hour rainstorm, that did not stop Swift from giving a showstopping concert. In an Instagram post, the “Shake It Off” singer wrote, “Last night we all danced together in the rain for THE ENTIRE 3.5 HOUR SHOW in foxy Foxborough MA!! We’ve had rain shows at Gillette Stadium before but this was a full-on deluge that never let up, I just want to thank that iconic crowd!! Love you so much you have no idea.”

