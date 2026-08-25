Inside Dolly Parton’s Final Public Appearance—and the Heartbreaking Goodbye No One Knew Was Coming

The iconic Queen of Country and singer-songwriter behind hits like “I Will Always Love You” has passed away at the age of 80 in Nashville, Tennessee. The cause of Dolly Parton’s death has not yet been revealed. The announcement of her “peaceful” passing was made by her family in a touching social media post.

Despite suffering from a number of health issues as of late that resulted in the postponement and later cancellation of her Las Vegas residency, the “9 To 5” hitmaker continued to be involved in her many business ventures almost all the way until the end of her life. Her final public appearance, it seems, even took place at the grand opening of one of those business ventures.

Videos by American Songwriter

Dolly Parton’s Final Appearance Two Months Before Her Death Took Place at the Grand Opening of One of Her Many Business Ventures

Play video

Dolly Parton’s last public appearance took place on June 24, 2026, in Cornersville, Tennessee. Parton was present at the grand opening of Dolly Parton’s Tennesseean Travel Stop in Cornersville.

Parton appeared at the launch of the truck stop wearing a blue and pink fringed dress. She playfully addressed those in attendance ahead of the ribbon-cutting ceremony. (Naturally, the scissors were adorned with rhinestones.)

“Well, how’s everybody doing today out in that hot, boiling sun?” Parton laughed on the microphone. “Anyway, I wanted to welcome all of you and say thank you for coming. We’re very excited about our truck stop, the Tennesseean Travel Stop.”

She even made a cute joke about the stop’s competitor, Buc-ee’s, saying that she wanted to launch her own truck stop and “couldn’t leave it to beavers.”

The truck stop is one of many various franchises and business ventures Parton has launched on her own. Those include Dollywood, a dinner theater, a waterpark, and more.

Parton is also known for the Imagination Library, a literacy program launched through the Dollywood Foundation in the 1980s. The charity provides books to underprivileged children and was founded in honor of Parton’s father, who was never taught to read or write.

Parton stepped out of the public eye for the most part following the launch of her Tennesseean Travel Stop. And it appears to be the final time she appeared in front of fans. Up until the end, Dolly Parton proved that she was a business aficionado as much as she was an incredibly talented musician and pop culture icon.

Photo by Diana King for The Washington Post via Getty Images