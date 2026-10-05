Reba, Carrie Underwood, Vince Gill, Lainey Wilson, and Ella Langley Lead All-Star Lineup for CMA’s Dolly Parton Celebration

The Country Music Association (CMA) has announced the star-studded lineup for its planned Dolly Parton tribute, “I Will Always Love You.” The lineup includes Ella Langley, Reba McEntire, Lainey Wilson, and Vince Gill.

[RELATED: 54 Years Ago Today, Dolly Parton Released This “Superlative” Ode to Her Favorite Songwriter]

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CMA Dolly Parton Tribute Lineup

As one could imagine, a tribute to the Queen of Country herself would draw in some major names. The CMA has lived up to that expectation with this tribute special, boasting a wealth of female singers who have followed in Parton’ footsteps. That list includes Amy Grant, Ashley McBryde, Béla Fleck, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Langley, Kelsea Ballerini, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Kristen Bell, Kristin Chenoweth, Hillary Scott of Lady A, Wilson, Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town, Molly Tuttle, McEntire, and Sierra Hull.

That already mind-boggling lineup gets even buzzier with singers from Belmont University in Nashville, Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker, Lukas Nelson, Ricky Skaggs, Gill, and Zac Brown.

Many tributes have been rolling in since Parton’s death was announced on August 25, following a brief battle with cancer. This CMA special is the first large-scale, all-encompassing event honoring the late, great country star.

“Dolly Parton belonged to the whole world, but she was born of this industry, and this industry owes her a debt of gratitude that words alone cannot repay,” Sarah Trahern, CMA CEO, said in a press statement. “As the organization built to serve and celebrate Country Music, honoring her legacy is not just an opportunity, it is our responsibility. This special is our way of saying thank you, on behalf of every artist, industry member, and fan who found a piece of themselves in her music.”

How to Watch

The 2-hour special will be filmed live from Belmont University’s Fisher Center on October 21. It will broadcast live on ABC and Disney+ starting at 9:00 PM EDT. The special will then be available on Hulu the following day so that country fans can enjoy all the star power promised.

In keeping with Parton’s lifelong commitment to serving her community, CMA, Belmont, and Disney + will donate a percentage of the proceeds to Parton’s Imagination Library.

(Photo by: Quantrell Colbert/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)