Blake Shelton Celebrates Gwen Stefani’s 57th Birthday With a Gift 11 Years in the Making

Blake Shelton went all out for Gwen Stefani’s 57th birthday. The No Doubt singer took to her Instagram Story to share a video of her unboxing the sentimental present from her husband.

In the clip, Stefani opened a pink wrapped and flower-adorned box. Inside the box was a diamond-encrusted necklace with an “11” pendant.

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“No!” a stunned Stefani exclaimed upon opening the jewelry.

Stefani didn’t share the meaning behind the number 11. However, she and Shelton went public with their romance in November 2015, almost 11 years ago. The duo met while serving as coaches on The Voice.

Shelton and Stefani went on to tie the knot in July 2021, and have been living in marital bliss ever since.

In addition to the necklace, Shelton took to his own Instagram account with a sweet birthday message for his wife.

“The best there is!!!!!!” Shelton captioned a series of photos of himself with Stefani. “Everyone wish @gwenstefani a happy birthday!!!! I love you pretty girl!!!”

What to Know About Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

Both Shelton and Stefani have been busy as of late. In May, Shelton had an eight-show Las Vegas residency at Caesar’s Palace. Stefani also spent time in Vegas this year, performing at the Sphere with her band, No Doubt.

A jam-packed CMA Fest week followed for Shelton, after which the singer celebrated his 50th birthday. At the time, his wife paid tribute to him on Instagram.

“happy birthday @blakeshelton I love you !!!!!!!” Stefani wrote alongside a video that featured photos of Shelton from childhood through adulthood. The clip also showed off the flowers and balloons Stefani surprised Shelton with for his milestone day.

Shortly thereafter, Shelton got busy on the festival circuit. Next up, Shelton will play at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida. His last show of the year is currently scheduled for Nov. 14 in Phoenix, Arizona.

As for Stefani, she has a Nov. 20 show in Atlantic City, New Jersey. She will finish up the year with a concert in Durant, Oklahoma, on Dec. 12.

Photo by Tammie Arroyo/Variety via Getty Images