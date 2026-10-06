Kelly Clarkson Fully Geeks Out Over Contestant’s Bonnie Raitt Cover on ‘The Voice’

Kelly Clarkson wasn’t shy about her love for Nina Howland’s Blind Audition. During the latest episode of The Voice, the 24-year-old New Yorker earned a four-chair turn for her cover of Bonnie Raitt’s “Love Me Like a Man.”

“That’s my favorite Bonnie Raitt song,” Clarkson exclaimed before Howland could get a word out. “… Oh s**t, pick me!”

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Howland went on to tell Clarkson, as well as fellow coaches Riley Green, Queen Latifah, and Adam Levine that she performs in musical theater, but sees The Voice as her commitment to “taking more of a pop route” in her career going forward.”

“We’ve seen a lot of great performances today, but that had the most attitude by far,” Green said. “I don’t think there was any way we weren’t going to turn.”

Clarkson piped back up to proclaim, “That’s the song I sing in the shower… Girl, I have won this show, I’ve won another show. I win! I can win! I love you.”

“I’ve had just enough of this,” Levine quipped in response. “… At the beginning, Kelly turned, Queen turned, I felt like I didn’t want to come to a party I wasn’t invited to. And then Riley turned, and I’m like, ‘If Riley can go to the party…’”

Queen Latifah tried to sway Howland to her team by bonding over the Knicks, and telling her, “I believe that together we can command The Voice.”

Nina Howland Picks Kelly Clarkson as Her Coach on The Voice

But, for Howland, it was always going to be Clarkson.

“Nina is so good,” the one-time American Idol winner told the cameras. “She has a soulfulness to her. To have an artist that is so good that she is willing to go and play in different genres and be inspired by artists that are of different genres is incredibly fun to work with.”

Clarkson went on to proclaim, “I might’ve lost last season but I might win this season y’all. I’m feeling it.”

She couldn’t help but brag about her win when she got back to her chair, telling them, “When I won a Grammy, I used my whole acceptance speech to talk to Bonnie Raitt about that song.”

As for why Howland made Team Kelly her home, the contestant said, “I picked Kelly because she’s my idol. I chose that song because I know she loves that song. I know she’s going to be an amazing coach.”

The Voice airs Mondays on NBC.

Photo by Trae Patton/NBC

