Country Singer Who Claimed He Encouraged Taylor Swift to Move to Nashville Dies at 84

The country world has taken another hit this year with the death of Pennsylvania Country Singer Pat Garrett. The 84-year-old was known for a namesake amphitheater, a sheepskin shop, and for claiming to have pushed Taylor Swift to Nashville.

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Country Singer Pat Garrett’s Legacy

Garrett, born Pat Sickafus, was a famous Berks County entertainer who spent time in Nashville building his career. His music focused heavily on his political views, earning him a cult following among conservative listeners.

In addition to his music, he founded the Pat Garrett Amphitheater, hosting country legends like Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Loretta Lynn, and Charlie Daniels.

“We thank Pat Garrett for allowing us to share such a beautiful and special venue with Berks County and beyond, and we look forward to continuing to honor his legacy,” the amphitheater’s operating company, Flagship Music Productions, said in the wake of his passing. “Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and fellow musicians. Thanks for everything, Pat.”

Other Ventures and Taylor Swift

He also owned a sheepskin shop and gas station. The former famously outfitted Kevin Costner on Yellowstone. He operated a classic country radio station (WWSM) as well as a classic rock station (WTPA-FM).

Another frequent soundbite from Garrett was his claim that he nudged Swift’s father to take her to Nashville. According to the late performer, Scott Swift asked for advice early on in the legendary singer-songwriter’s career. Having experienced what Nashville has to offer, Garrett pushed him that way. Soon after, Garrett saw his advice put into practice.

“Nobody even listened to me before,” he reportedly said in response.

Garrett’s Top Songs

Garrett’s top hits were “Bad Woman” (covered by The Arctic Monkeys), “Over The Hill,” “In The Blue Mountains”, “Old Timers”, and “Wild Hog”. He earned respect as an all-around performer and businessman.

“Pat is really the last of a generation,” local journalist and close friend, Dave Kline, said. “He’s not just a singer-songwriter. He’s an entertainer.”

(Photo By Lauren A. Little/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)