Paul McCartney Says Larry David Is “Never” Invited Back After Refusing To Sing “Hey Jude”

Larry David won’t ever receive another concert invite from Paul McCartney. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host told the former Beatle that he attended his March concert in Los Angeles.

Kimmel wasn’t the only famous face in the crowd of 1,200 that night. David was also in attendance, as Kimmel reminded the rocker.

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“Larry actually complained to me, because when you sang ‘Hey Jude,’ you encouraged everybody to sing ‘Na, na, na, na,’” Kimmel said. “And Larry looked over at me, and I was singing along, whereas he was just sitting there like this, and refused to sing.”

McCartney was well aware of the moment.

“Yeah, I know. I know. I talked to him about it, afterwards. I said, ‘But how come, Larry?’” McCartney said. “He said, ‘I didn’t want to do it.’ So, he didn’t do it.”

That reveal prompted Kimmel to ask, “Will he be invited to the next show?”

“Never,” McCartney insisted. “That’s it.”

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Larry David Speaks Out About His Paul McCartney Snub

During David’s own appearance on Kimmel back in June, the Curb Your Enthusiasm star spoke about his experience at the concert.

“You know, everybody’s going, they’re standing and they’re swaying… and it is so lame,” Davis complained. “OK? You think I’m going to ‘na, na, na’? What kind of person do you think I am? I saw you ‘na, na, na’-ing. You didn’t look very cool. I can tell you that.”

“But I don’t understand it,” he continued. “Why do people do that? What prompted you to ‘na, na, na’? Why would you do it?”

“I just feel like if Paul McCartney is going to stand there and ‘na, na, na,’” Kimmel answered.

“He wrote the song. He’s allowed, that’s in the song: ‘na, na, na,’” David insisted.

While Kimmel pointed out that “it seemed like” McCartney wanted the audience to sing along, David noted, “He did, but you don’t have to listen to him.”

“Well, that’s where we disagree. You have to listen to him,” Kimmel said. “He wants this from us. We’ve given him nothing. He’s given us so much. Why wouldn’t you do a little ‘na, na, na’?”

David insisted that he’s given MCartney “a little something,” Kimmel quipped, “What did you give him? You didn’t even pay for those tickets, did you? You got those for free.”

David had an answer to that too: “You think I would pay for that?”

Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images