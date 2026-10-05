Billy Ray Cyrus Performs One of His Most Powerful Songs at Funeral for Fallen Kentucky State Trooper

Billy Ray Cyrus reminded us all what music is really about during a memorial service in Kentucky this weekend.

The service honored the life of Kentucky State Trooper Hayden Phillips, who was shot while conducting a traffic stop. He died just two days before his 29th birthday.

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On Monday, September 28, Phillips pulled over 51-year-old Emonnie Branch near Smiths Grove, Kentucky, for an expired temporary tag. Branch pulled out a gun and shot Phillips before driving away.

Branch already had an extensive criminal history and was even on probation when the incident occurred. Police tracked Branch to Louisville, Kentucky, and took him into custody.

On Sunday, a service was held for Phillips on campus at Western Kentucky University. His wife and three children, along with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, were present.

KSP Captain Jeremy Smith read a letter Phillips’ wife wrote at the service, detailing his life and legacy.

“He was our protector. He was our teacher. He was our laughter. He was our home. And although the state police watch he carried is now over, the legacy of that watch will never end because Hayden’s watch over his boys and I will continue,” the letter shared, according to WLKY News.

Cyrus, a Kentucky native, also performed his 1992 song, “Some Gave All”, which was written as an ode to those who have served for the United States.

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Billy Ray Cyrus Talks About “Some Gave All”

Most people likely know Cyrus for his smash country hit “Achy Breaky Heart”, but “Some Gave All” proves that the one-hit wonder is a lot more than meets the eye.

In 2019, Cyrus told Rolling Stone that “Some Gave All” is kind of the reason he makes music.

“I think it’s the reason I bought a guitar and started a band,” Cyrus says of the song. “If I had only written and recorded that one song, I think that was and is my purpose. ‘Some Gave All’ has run a very special course through the line of our military.”

The lyrics of the song, which also serves as the title track to Cyrus’ 1992 album, hail those who have served in the military, especially those who have given more than most.

All gave some, some gave all

Some stood through for the red, white, and blue

And some had to fall

If you ever think of me

Think of all your liberties and recall

Oh, yeah, recall

Some gave all.

Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images