Eagle Vision today announced the release of Live Baby Live, the seminal live show by INXS from 1991, on digital download, 4K Ultra High Definition Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD on June 26th. The release follows the restored film’s hugely successful debut theatrical run in late 2019, playing on over a thousand screens from Sydney to Stockholm and London to Los Angeles.The home entertainment release features the film presented in widescreen for the first time, and in over 20 times greater resolution (on 4K UHD blu-ray) than the original DVD release. The full Wembley soundtrack is available in the blu-ray and DVD bundles, plus “Shining Star”, the studio track recorded the day after the show in London which then became the lead single from the original live compilation album in 1991.This masterclass in showmanship and musicianship has been meticulously restored over a twelve-month period from the original 35mm negative to 4K Ultra HD, and during the process a previously thought lost performance of the ‘X’ album track “Lately” was discovered and reinstated into the film, much to the fans delight.To accompany the astonishing visual upgrade, the audio is now presented in Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD Master Audio (Blu-ray only), DTS 5.1 Surround and Dolby 5.1 Surround – all created by Giles Martin, the band’s Executive Music Director, and Sam Okell at Abbey Road Studios.The physical packages feature new 4K-sourced photography from the show, new notes from the band and an essay by broadcaster and uber INXS fan Jamie East, who was in the crowd that day.INXS LIVE BABY LIVE

AUDIOVISUAL TRACKLISTING1.) Guns in the Sky

2.) New Sensation

3.) I Send a Message

4.) The Stairs

5.) Know the Difference

6.) Disappear

7.) By My Side

8.) Hear That Sound

9.) Lately*

10.) The Loved One

11.) Wild Life

12.) Mystify

13.) Bitter Tears

14.) Suicide Blonde

15.) What You Need

16.) Kick

17.) Need You Tonight

18.) Mediate

19.) Never Tear Us Apart

20.) Who Pays the Price

21.) Devil Inside

22.) Shining Star

* Previously unseen/unheard performance