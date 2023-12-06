Iron Maiden Sells Out Colombian Stop on Their 2024 The Future Past Tour in Record Time

Next year, Iron Maiden will return to Colombia for the first time in 13 years. As a result, when tickets for the Bogotá stop on their Future Past World Tour, fans snatched them immediately. The legendary metal band sold out El Campin Stadium in record time.

According to a press release from concert promoter Move Concerts, 42,000 tickets sold in 21 minutes. That breaks down to 2000 tickets per minute or a little more than 33 sales per second. This sale broke records for international acts in Colombia.

Alfredo Villaveces, managing director of Move Concerts Colombia spoke about how quickly the tickets went in a press release. “We all expected strong sales given the long wait since they last performed here, which was on March 20, 2011, but never in our wildest dreams did we think it would blow out in 21 minutes and smash sales records,” he said. “If we factor in the fact we went up so far ahead of the show date—something no other artist had done before—it is truly amazing.”

The press release notes that Iron Maiden’s ticket sales broke records previously set by The Rolling Stones, Coldplay, Madonna, Ed Sheeran, and The Weeknd. However, that only takes international artists into account. Billboard reports that Colombian superstar Karol G. sold out two stadium shows in Medellin, Colombia. Those shows sold out faster than Maiden’s. However, that doesn’t make the British metal band’s accomplishment any less impressive.

Iron Maiden’s Future Past Tour

Those who attend Iron Maiden’s Future Past tour will get to hear a combination of new and old songs. The band plans to play tracks from Senjutsu (2021) and Somewhere in Time (1986) on the tour. Additionally, fans will get to see drummer Nicko McBrain behind the kit once again.

He suffered a stroke in January that left him partially paralyzed. However, after months of intense physical therapy, he is ready to get back on the road.

“We’re really excited to be bringing The Future Past Tour back to Canada and the United States,” Bassist Steve Harris shared in a statement after the band announced North American dates. “We know from the reaction of our fans at Power Trip and the shows we played in Canada recently that they really enjoyed hearing new songs from both Senjutsu and Somewhere in Time, and we’ve really enjoyed playing them!”

