Iron Maiden The Future Past World Tour 2024: How To Buy Tickets

After nearly half a century together, British heavy metal band Iron Maiden are still going strong and touring worldwide. Earlier this year, the band revealed that they would be extending The Future Past Tour well into 2024. The international tour will include stops in countries including the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, and Brazil.

Supporting performers on the tour are Volbeat and Killswitch Engage. Since the original announcement, more tour dates have been added, so more tour dates may appear in the months to come.

The Future Past World Tour will kick off on September 1 in Perth, Australia at RAC Arena. Assuming no additional final dates will be added, the tour will end on December 7 in Sao Paulo, Brazil at Allianz Parque.

Tickets are super easy to get for this tour. You can purchase your seats through StubHub for U.S. dates, or if you’re international, head to Viagogo. StubHub is an excellent choice if your preferred tour date sells out, which will likely happen soon. Just remember that StubHub is a third-party ticketing platform, so your ticket may be higher or lower than face value.

The band is excited about the prospect of touring yet again in the wake of the 2023 leg of the Future Past World Tour. Specifically, bassist and songwriter Steve Harris was particularly excited about visiting some countries that the band hasn’t been to in a few years.

“We’ve really enjoyed playing all the shows on The Future Past Tour this year, and the reaction from our fans has been incredible,” said Harris in a press release, “Being able to play some of these songs for the very first time has made the tour even more memorable and we can’t wait to continue it next year. We’re all really excited to finally be able to return to Australia, New Zealand and Japan as we know our fans have waited so patiently for us over the past few years. It’s going to be great to get back there, especially with this new show. We promise you all, it’ll be worth the wait!”

Iron Maiden is a titan of heavy metal music that emerged in the 1970s in East London. Spearheaded by bassist Steve Harris, the band quickly gained a reputation for their blistering guitar solos, epic lyrics often inspired by history and literature, and the operatic range of their lead singers, most notably Bruce Dickinson. Iron Maiden’s ascent to fame was fueled by their seminal albums like The Number of the Beast and Powerslave, and their reputation for electrifying live performances. The band’s upcoming The Future Past World Tour promises to be a celebration of their enduring legacy, showcasing their classic hits along with newer material.

For all we know, this could be the last chance Iron Maiden fans have to see the band play live, so don’t wait around to get your tickets! They are in high demand globally, so snatch your seats ASAP.

Iron Maiden The Future Past World Tour 2024 FAQs

When do tickets for the Iron Maiden 2024 tour go on sale?

Tickets are currently on sale for this tour and available via the band’s website, Ticketmaster, and Stubhub.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Iron Maiden 2024 tour?

Presale events and early access opportunities have already passed, with the exception of the band’s December 7 Brazil tour date. General ticket sales for this tour date will be available on December 23, though it does not look like there are any presale opportunities available.

How much do Iron Maiden 2024 tour tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

For international tours like this, the cost of your ticket could range significantly. It all depends on which country you will be seeing the band, what day you purchase it, where you purchase it, the seats you’d prefer, and other factors. In general, it looks like Iron Maiden 2024 tickets could range from around $80 to $300 or even more.

September 1 – Perth, Australia – RAC Arena *

September 4 – Adelaide, Australia – Adelaide Entertainment Centre *

September 6 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena *

September 7 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena *

September 10 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre *

September 12 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena *

September 13 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena *

September 16 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena *

September 22 – Aichi, Japan – Sky Hall Toyota

September 24 – Osaka, Japan – Osaka-Jo Hall

September 26 – Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Garden Theater

September 28 – Kanagawa, Japan – Pia Arena MM

October 4 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 5 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena

October 8 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

October 12 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

October 14 – Portland, OR – MODA Center

October 16 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

October 18 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

October 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

October 22 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

October 24 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

October 26 – Toronto, Canada – Scotiabank Arena

October 27 – Quebec, Canada – Videotron Centre

October 30 – Montreal, Canada – Centre Bell

November 1 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

November 2 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

November 6 – Worcester, MA – DCU Center

November 8 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

November 9 – Newark, N – JPrudential Center

November 12 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

November 13 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

November 16 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

November 17 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

November 20 – Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Sol

November 24 – Bogota, Colombia – El Campin Stadium

November 27 – Santiago, Chile – Estadio Nacional

November 28 – Santiago, Chile – Estadio Nacional

December 6 – Sao Paulo, Brazil -Allianz Parque &

December 7 – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque &

* With Killwitch Engage

& With Volbeat

Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage

