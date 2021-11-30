Iron Maiden Enter the World of Marvel

Iron Maiden, along with their long-time “mascot” Eddie are entering the Marvel comics universe.

The band has partnered with Marvel to design a collection of merchandise, featuring apparel and accessories spotlighting popular Marvel characters like Wolverine, Venom, Thanos and Deadpool interweaved with the band’s iconic album artwork prominently featuring Eddie, including Fear of the Dark, The Trooper, and Killers.

“Eddie has long stood shoulder to shoulder with the greatest superheroes and we’re also pretty proud of the Worlds we created for his many incarnations—from battlefields to Egyptian tombs to frozen ice-scapes or futuristic cities,” said Iron Maiden’s manager Rod Smallwood. “Juxtaposing some of the most recognizable characters in pop art and comic book culture into planet Maiden has been an ambition of ours for years… to see such iconic characters alongside Eddie is something our fans have discussed for years and we think that the twist of placing Venom, Thanos, Thor or Deadpool in our Maiden worlds will excite fans of both cultures.”

Iron Maiden album cover featuring Eddie

Starting with the band’s 1980 debut single, “Running Free,” the image of Eddie has been synonymous with Iron Maiden, appearing on most of their album and single artwork, tour posters, and other merchandise for more than four decades. Eddie was recently featured in the mobile RPG game Legacy of the Beast.

“Marvel is cool and aspirational, and has inspired the greatest artists, musicians, and creators for more than 80 years,” said Paul Gitter, senior vice president, Marvel Licensing. “This collaboration offers another exciting example of how the Marvel brand continues to push into lifestyle areas, with music being a top priority, and the collection allows fans to pay tribute to our iconic characters while celebrating the legendary, Iron Maiden.”

(Photo: John McMurtrie)