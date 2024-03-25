The Hu To Support Iron Maiden on North American Tour in 2024

British rock band Iron Maiden is kicking off an extensive North American tour this year, and they finally announced their supporting band. Mongolian folk metal outfit The Hu will be opening for Iron Maiden on The Future Past Tour across the US and Canada. The Hu is known for blending heavy metal elements with traditional Mongolian throat singing, instruments, and themes. This is a smart pairing that is going to be incredible to see live!

The Iron Maiden 2024 Tour will start on October 4 at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in San Diego, California. Pending any additional tour dates, the tour will close on November 17 at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Luckily for fans of both Iron Maiden and The Hu, most of the tour dates have not sold out yet. You can reserve your spot on Ticketmaster or Stubhub. We recommend checking Stubhub first. It’s a great third-party ticketing platform that’s backed by the FanProtect Program, so you won’t have to worry about potentially fake tickets or scams. It’s worth taking a look!

Tickets are still available to catch Iron Maiden and The Hu on tour this year. Get yours now!

October 4 – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – San Diego, CA

October 5 – Michelob ULTRA Arena – Las Vegas, NV

October 8 – Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA

October 9 – Footprint Center – Phoenix, AZ (NEW!)

October 12 – Aftershock Festival – Sacramento, CA

October 14 – MODA Center – Portland, OR

October 16 – Tacoma Dome – Tacoma, WA

October 18 – Delta Center – Salt Lake City, UT

October 19 – Ball Arena – Denver, CO

October 22 – Xcel Energy Center – St. Paul, MN

October 24 – Allstate Arena – Rosemont, IL

October 26 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON

October 27 – Videotron Centre – Quebec, QC

October 30 – Centre Bell – Montreal, QC

November 1 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA

November 2 – Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY

November 6 – DCU Center – Worcester, MA

November 8 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

November 9 – Prudential Center – Newark, NJ

November 12 – CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD

November 13 – Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC

November 16 – Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX

November 17 – Frost Bank Center – San Antonio, TX

Photo courtesy of The Hu on Facebook

