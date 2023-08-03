Iron Maiden Drummer Nicko McBrain Suffered Stroke Earlier This Year

Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain revealed he suffered a stroke in January. In a message online, McBrain shared that he was left paralyzed on one side of his body. His announcement was made through a Twitter post, in which he shared a short video and a caption explaining his current health situation. In the video, McBrain acts like his humorous self before getting into a serious discussion.

Videos by American Songwriter

RELATED: Tori Kelly Updates Fans with Handwritten Note About Health Scare

“I wasn’t well earlier this year, as some of you have quite rightly noticed,” McBrain said in the video. “I will be writing a little press note, if you like, explaining everything that happened to me and where I was in January of this year. I just want to let you know, video-wise, so you could see how handsome and well I’m looking…

“The reason I’m writing to you all today is to let you know of a very serious health problem that I have been through. In January I had a stroke, thank the Lord it was a minor one referred to as a TIA,” he wrote on Twitter.

“It left me paralyzed on my right side from my shoulder on down, of course I was very worried that my career was over but with the love and support from my wife, Rebecca and family, my doctors, especially Julie my OT (Occupational Therapist), and my Maiden family I was able to bounce back to somewhere near 70% recovered,” McBrain added. “After 10 weeks of intense therapy it was almost time to start rehearsals for our tour. I feel it’s important to let you know about this now instead of earlier as I was mainly concerned with doing my job and concentrating on getting back to 100% fitness. I’m not there yet but by the grace of God I’m getting better and stronger as the weeks go by.”

He then thanked his fans before he closed his message. “Thank you all for a most wonderful and magical tour so far, you have all been so amazing. Well that’s it from me,” he wrote. “God bless you all, stay safe and well and I look forward to seeing you all somewhere in time.”

Despite McBrain’s announcement, Iron Maiden is still set to perform multiple upcoming gigs. The heavy metal band will be playing on Friday, August 4 at the Wacken Open Air festival, and will also perform at the Power Trip festival in California on October 6.

A message from Nicko:



Hello Boys and Girls,



I hope this message finds you all well!



The reason I'm writing to you all today is to let you know of a very serious health problem that I have been through. In January I had a stroke, thank the Lord it was a minor one referred to as… pic.twitter.com/QvIt66Sy35 — Iron Maiden (@IronMaiden) August 3, 2023

Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images