Keith Urban Takes ‘The Voice’ Stage To Deliver Incredible “Messed up as Me” Performance: “That Set Is Crazy”

The Voice is racing toward its season 25 conclusion. Top 5 finalists Nathan Chester, Asher HaVon, Bryan Olesen, Josh Sanders and Karen Waldrup performed live one final time Monday (May 20.) The season concludes Tuesday (May 21) with the second half of the finale. Viewers will crown a winner, who will walk away with $100,000 and a record contract with a major label. Each finalist received expert advice throughout the season, both from their coaches and mentors like Keith Urban. The four-time GRAMMY winner took the stage during Night 1 of the two-part season finale to perform his latest single, “Messed Up As Me.”

Great performance and fantastic new song from @KeithUrban tonight on #TheVoice. 👏 — Sarah Bartok (@SarahBartok) May 21, 2024

Keith Urban Leads By Example

The Voice always strives to give its contestants a fair shot at having a career in the music industry. They do this in several ways, one of which is bringing established musicians on set to mentor the artists. Each of the Top 5 finalists received advice and guidance from Keith Urban this season. The “Blue Ain’t Your Color” singer served as a “Mega Mentor.” During Monday’s episode (May 20), Urban, 56, belted “Messed Up As Me,” his latest tune about two people who can’t quite escape a dysfunctional relationship.

Keith Urban performing his new single, Messed Up As Me. He just has so many great songs. On first listen, this is a relatable Bop. Go, Keith. Looking and sounding great. That set is CRAZY!! #TheVoice #VoiceFinale — Robert Anton (@SoUWanaBaSinger) May 21, 2024

The New Zealand-born country singer has previously served as a coach on Australia’s version of The Voice. He didn’t have to think twice when producers asked him to join the U.S. show.

“When The Voice here in the States asked me to come and be a mentor and now a Mega Mentor, whatever that means – I feel like a Transformer – I jumped at the opportunity, because the mentoring part I particularly love,” the “Somebody Like You” singer told Country Now.

He added, “I love being able to try and help an artist navigate some things they’ve got to work on and try and be constructive and helpful but also do it in a supportive way.”

Who Else Is Performing On ‘The Voice’ Season 25 Finale?

The Top 5 finalists aren’t the only ones taking the stage during the epic two-part season 25 finale of The Voice. Keith Urban was only the beginning for viewers. Country stars Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and Thomas Rhett will also grace the stage Tuesday (May 21.)

Additionally, former (and future!) coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, CeeLo Green, Niall Horan, Jennifer Hudson, Nick Jonas, Adam Levine and Gwen Stefani will all make appearances.