‘The Voice’ Star Bryan Olesen Brings John Legend to Tears With Moving Cover of Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things”

The Voice star Bryan Olesen had a bit of a scare last week after a season of fairly smooth sailing. The 50-year-old Lincoln, Nebraska native found himself forced to sing for his life in the bottom 4. This was an unfamiliar position for Olesen, who skipped the season 25 Knockout Rounds thanks to a Playoff Pass from coach John Legend. However, the former Christian rock guitarist managed to regroup and ousting his competition. His performance of Coldplay’s “Viva La Vida” convinced viewers to award him the Instant Save. During part 1 of the season 25 finale Monday (May 20), Olesen made it clear he was taking no chances this time. His spectacular performance of Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” had coaches raving once again.

Bryan Olesen Sings For ‘The Voice’ Season 25 Crown

Olesen has continually proved he has the vocal prowess and stage presence to win The Voice. On Monday (May 20), he did it again with his rendition of this year’s folk-rock hit “Beautiful Things.” His coach, John Legend, was in tears by the time Olesen hit the final note.

“From Dancing to crying,” one fan wrote on X/Twitter. “Bryan’s performance was incredibly moving. Just beautiful.”

Olesen has already enjoyed several years of success as a Christian rock musician, both with his band VOTA and a temporary stint as the Newsboys’ guitarist. However, as he sang during the Top 12 performances, “Don’t Stop Me Now.”

“OF course, I’m waiting for the Big Big notes, edge-of-your-seat performance,” one X/Twitter fan wrote. “He delivered. Such great control up top. Nicely emotional ending.”

How To Vote For Your Winner

By Tuesday (May 21), we will know the name of The Voice‘s season 25 winner. One of the remaining five — Nathan Chester, Asher HaVon, Bryan Olesen, Josh Sanders or Karen Waldrup — will take home $100,000 and ink a record deal with a major recording label.

Before we can determine the winner, however, you’ve got to vote. Voting opens after Monday’s (May 20) live episode ends and ends 7 a.m. Eastern Tuesday (May 21.) Head to the official NBC voting website or use The Voice app to cast your vote. You may vote only once per email address.

