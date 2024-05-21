‘The Voice’ Fans Salute U.S. Army Field Band’s Incredible Gavin DeGraw Performance

One year after their last The Voice performance, the U.S. Army Field Band members returned to the hit series for its Season 25 finale.

Before taking the stage band members, Kyra Dorn, James Wilson, Sarah Polinski, and Joseph Mazzara spoke to The Voice host Carson Daly about why it’s so important for them to perform.

“We’re not just representing the people that are serving now,” Mazzara explained. “We’re representing everyone who has won the uniform before us.”

Wilson pointed out, “It’s worth singing about and to represent [as the] ambassadors of the army with music is special.”

Members of the U.S. Army appeared in the audience to cheer on the field band as the bandmates performed NEEDTOBREATHE and Gavin DeGraw’s single “Brother.”

Following the performance, Dorn stated she actually joined the U.S. Army to run from music. But then decided to audition for the U.S. Army Field Band. “I can sing and I think I’m pretty dynamic,” she said. “So I decided to believe in myself. When the opportunity of me singing was ever even a thought, I knew that I wasn’t going to turn back. When I first won the audition for this job, I just remember being told ‘Congratulations.’ And I fell to my knees and I started crying. I get the opportunity to live out my dreams.”

The Voice viewers praised the four U.S. Army Field Band members on X (formerly Twitter). “Beautiful performance from the U.S. Army Field Band. Thanks tot hem for their service to our country. Thanks to ALL of our brave men and women who have served or serving. YOU are heroes and we love you.”

Another viewer added, “The U.S. Army Field Band brought their beautiful voices, great harmonies, [and] passion to the stage. This was so uplifting. Touching. Thanks so much for bringing your talent to the troops [and] to The Voice.“

