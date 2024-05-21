4 of the All-Time Best Female Singers on ‘The Voice’

There have been quite a few truly incredible vocalists to grace The Voice’s mainstage. Putting together a list of the best of the best is basically an impossible task. So, don’t assume that these four contestants form a comprehensive list of the best female singers on The Voice. They are simply just a few memorable contestants who boast some serious pipes!

Videos by American Songwriter

1. Cassadee Pope

Pope was the first female winner of The Voice, and she deserves her flowers! She’s a powerhouse vocalist who went on to launch a very successful country music career. She switched gears along the way in favor of pop-punk, proving that if you have a voice like hers, you can tackle any genre with ease.

[See Cassadee Pope Perform Live In 2024]

2. Kimberly Nichole

She has a voice akin to Aretha Franklin and a stage presence that captured fans and coaches alike during season eight of The Voice. Nichole performed quite a few incredible renditions of different songs, but it was her performance of “Creep” by Radiohead that showed off just how talented she was.

3. Meghan Linsey

Linsey was a fan-favorite among country listeners, and it makes sense why. Linsey embodies all of the best elements of a killer country music singer. She wasn’t afraid to switch genres up and perform “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” by Aretha Franklin. That performance proved that her powerful voice could suit both country and soul music.

4. Shalyah Fearing

Viewers underestimated Fearing when she first arrived on season 10, but she quickly showed the world how capable she was as one of the best female singers on The Voice. Her cover of “A Broken Wing” by Martina McBride was jaw-dropping. From her steady runs to her incredible vocal control, Fearing had what it took to make it far in the competition. It’s a shame she didn’t win!

(Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.