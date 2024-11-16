It Doesn’t Get Sexier Than Luke Combs at 34 Years Old, According To People Magazine

Continuing the tradition of releasing the “Sexiest Man Alive” list, People revealed that in 2024, John Krasinski took the crown. Getting his start thanks to the hit show The Office, Krasinski looked to expand his career when he directed the film A Quiet Place. Looking at her personal life, the actor married another actor, Emily Blunt. Besides sharing a life together, the two also starred in A Quiet Place together. But looking past the good looks, People decided to release a list of the sexist people from ages 20 to 42. And when it came 34, all eyes turned to rising country star Luke Combs.

While sharing his love for country music with the world, Combs never thought that his good looks gave him an advantage. When speaking with Joe Rogan about gaining his footing in the music industry, Combs insisted he felt out of place when he first traveled to Nashville. “I mean realistically, I thought to myself, especially at the time I moved to town is like, dude, everybody that was doing music when I loved to town was hot, dude. 6’5’’, abs, I mean… I didn’t have a chance bro. I didn’t have a chance.”

Posting the full list on Instagram, fans looked over the names that included people like The Kid Laroi, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Warren Zeiders, and even Noah Kahan, who not only posted the list, but wrote, “There’s been a mistake People.”

Luke Combs Goes From Singer To Husband To Dad To Sexiest Man At 34

Although Combs might not see himself as a heartthrob, his wife, Nicole Hocking, sure does. First dating in 2016, the couple barely waited two years before announcing their engagement. In August of 2020, Combs watched as Hocking walked down the aisle. And seeming to make big announcements every two years, in 2022, Combs held his first son. Barely a year after that, Hocking and Combs praised the birth of their second son.

Besides loving fatherhood, Combs used his talent to record his newest album Fathers & Sons back in June. Gaining praise for the album, the country singer embraced fatherhood and it appears that People can’t get enough of that dad bod.

